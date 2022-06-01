Sentry Tournament of Champions Winner’s Circle: May

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – A victory on the PGA TOUR is the only qualification criteria for the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui. With their recent victories, Jon Rahm, Max Homa, K.H. Lee and two-time Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Justin Thomas are among the most recent group of players to qualify for the champions-only event, while Sam Burns picked up his second win of the calendar year. The Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in January 2023.

Mexico Open at Vidanta

Rahm earned his seventh career PGA TOUR win at the inaugural Mexico Open at Vidanta when he defeated Brandon Wu, Tony Finau and Kurt Kitayama by two strokes in his 123rd career start. The victory marked the 27-year-old’s sixth consecutive season with at least one TOUR win. The win qualified the Spaniard for his sixth start on Maui where he has five top-10 finishes, including two runners-up, in as many appearances (2018/2; 2019/T8; 2020/10; 2021/T7; 2022/2).

Wells Fargo Championship

In his fifth start, Homa finished two strokes ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young and Keegan Bradley to win the Wells Fargo Championship for the second time (2019) and earn his fourth career TOUR victory. The 31-year-old joined three-time winner Rory McIlroy as multiple winners of the event. The win qualified the California native for his third trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions at The Plantation Course at Kapalua (2020/T25; 2022/T15).

AT&T Byron Nelson

Lee closed the AT&T Byron Nelson with a career-low 63 to edge Jordan Spieth by one stroke and successfully defend his title. The 30-year-old holed a clutch 12-foot putt for par at No. 17 before a two-putt birdie on the final hole to claim his second career TOUR victory in his 107th start. The Korean joined Sam Snead (1957-58), Jack Nicklaus (1970-71) and Tom Watson (1978-80) as players to successfully defend their AT&T Byron Nelson title. With the victory, Lee qualified for his second trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions at The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he finished T33 in 2022.

PGA Championship

Two-time Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Thomas (2017, 2020) defeated Will Zalatoris in a three-hole aggregate playoff to win the PGA Championship for the second time (2017) and earn his 15th career TOUR victory. The 29-year-old came from seven strokes back to tie the PGA Championship record for largest final-round comeback and become the 22nd multiple winner of the event. The Kentucky native has now won in seven straight seasons on the PGA TOUR and marks the sixth player since World War II with 15 TOUR wins (including two majors) before the age of 30, joining Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. With the win, Thomas qualified for his eighth trip to Maui where he holds five top-10 finishes (2016/T21; 2017/Won; 2018/T22; 2019/3; 2020/Won; 2021/3; 2022/T5).

Charles Schwab Challenge

After entering the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge trailing by seven strokes, Burns defeated Scottie Scheffler in a playoff to earn his fourth career PGA TOUR victory in his 102nd career start. The 25-year-old made just three pars in his first 12 holes (seven birdies and two bogeys) en route to a 5-under 65 to tie the low round of the day and sit atop the leaderboard. After finishing his round, the Louisiana native watched as World No. 1 Scheffler finished with a 2-over 72 to tie with Burns at 9-under 271. On the first extra hole (par-4 18th), Burns sank a 38’ 2” putt for birdie to claim his second win of the calendar year. Burns previously qualified for his second trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions by virtue of his successful title defense at the Valspar Championship in March.

The first TOUR event of the calendar year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions is the only event on the schedule that features all winners from the previous calendar year.