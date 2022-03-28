Sentry Tournament of Champions Winner’s Circle: March

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – A win on the PGA TOUR is the only way to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui. With their recent victories, Ryan Brehm, Sam Burns, and Chad Ramey are among the most recent group of players to qualify for the champions-only event, while Scottie Scheffler picked up his second and third wins of the calendar year and 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Cameron Smith earned his second win on TOUR this year. The Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in January 2023.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Just 21 days after earning his first career PGA TOUR title, Scheffler claimed his second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The 25-year-old defeated Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Billy Horschel by one stroke for a 5-under 283, marking the highest winning score on TOUR relative to par since Jon Rahm at the 2020 BMW Championship (-4). The victory moved Scheffler to No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking at the time, jumping inside the top five for the first time in his career. Scheffler previously qualified for his second start at The Plantation Course at Kapalua by virtue of his win at WM Phoenix Open in February. The Texas resident finished T13 in 2021 and was eligible for the event on Maui last year due to the additional category for the 2021 event only created due to the PGA TOUR’s changes to the professional golf calendar as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Puerto Rico Open

In his one and only start on a Minor Medical Extension, Brehm earned his first career TOUR title defeating Max McGreevy by six strokes at the Puerto Rico Open. The 35-year-old’s Minor Medical start was granted after being forced to withdraw from the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans when he tested positive for COVID-19 in advance of that event. His illness kept him from competing on a regular basis in TOUR events for fewer than four months, therefore his eligibility category allowed for one available tournament on a Minor Medical in the 2021-22 season for the event that he missed in the 2020-21 season (Zurich Classic). At No. 773 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Brehm became the lowest-ranked player to win on TOUR since Jim Herman at the 2019 Barbasol Championship (No. 1,252). The win qualified Brehm for his first trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

THE PLAYERS Championship

Smith claimed his second TOUR title of the calendar year at THE PLAYERS Championship to become the fifth Australian to win the event. In an unscheduled Monday finish due to weather delays, the Australian made 10 birdies in the final round, tying the most in a round at THE PLAYERS, en route to a one-stroke victory over India’s Anirban Lahiri. The win marked the 28-year-old’s fifth TOUR title in his 160th career start and moved him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings and No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Smith previously qualified for his fourth trip to Maui by virtue of his victory at the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions (2018/T7, 2021/T24, 2022/Won).

Valspar Championship

After finishing the final round tied for the lead with Davis Riley, Burns drained a 32-foot, 6-inch birdie putt on the second playoff hole (No. 16) to win the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). The victory marked the 25-year-old’s third career TOUR title in his 97th start as he joined Paul Casey (2019) as the only player to successfully defend a title at the Valspar Championship. The win qualified the Louisiana native for his second trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions where he finished T19 in 2022.

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Texas resident Scheffler defeated Kevin Kisner in the Championship Match, 4 and 3, to secure his third career TOUR victory. In addition to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play win, the 25-year-old won his first title on February 13 (WM Phoenix Open/42 days ago) and his second on March 6 (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard/21 days ago) marking three wins in his last five starts on TOUR. With the victory, Scheffler moved to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career.

Corales Puntacana Championship

After entering the final round trailing by two strokes, Chad Ramey defeated Alex Smalley to claim his first career TOUR title in his 16th career start. With the victory, the 29-year-old became the first rookie to win on TOUR since Garrick Higgo (2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree) and the youngest winner of the Corales Puntacana Championship. The Mississippi native moved from No. 120 to No. 32 in the FedExCup standings and qualified for his first trip to Maui and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The first TOUR event of the calendar year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions is the only event on the schedule that features all winners from the previous calendar year.