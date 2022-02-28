Sentry Tournament of Champions Winner’s Circle: February

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The only way to qualify for a trip to Maui and the Sentry Tournament of Champions is to win on the PGA TOUR. With their recent victories, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, and Sepp Straka became the most recent group to qualify for the champions-only event, which returns to The Planation Course at Kapalua in January 2023.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Hoge defeated Jordan Spieth by two strokes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to claim his first career PGA TOUR victory in his 203rd career start. With the victory, the 32-year-old became the 13th player to earn his first TOUR title at the event and moved to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, tying his career-high position in the standings (after 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier). The win qualified Hoge for his first trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

WM Phoenix Open

In his third start at the WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler earned his first career TOUR victory on the third playoff hole (par-4 18th), draining a 25’ 7” birdie putt to defeat Patrick Cantlay in his 71st career start. The 25-year-old became the third consecutive first-time winner of the calendar year and the 13th first-time winner in tournament history, and first since Brooks Koepka in 2015. The victory qualified Scheffler for his second trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he finished T13 in 2021. Scheffler was eligible for the event on Maui last year due to the additional eligibility category for the 2021 event only created due to the PGA TOUR’s changes to the professional golf calendar as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Genesis Invitational

With his victory at The Genesis Invitational, Niemann became the fourth wire-to-wire winner at the event and first since Charlie Sifford in 1969. The Chilean defeated Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young by two strokes for his second career TOUR win in his 101st career start. The 23-year-old qualified for his third visit to the Sentry Tournament of Champions where he earned two top-five finishes in as many starts (T5/2020, 2/2021), with his most recent appearance a runner-up finish after a playoff loss to eventual champion Harris English. Niemann was eligible for the tournament on Maui last year due to the additional eligibility category for 2021 event only created due to the PGA TOUR’s changes to the professional golf calendar as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Honda Classic

After entering the final round trailing by five strokes, Straka defeated Shane Lowry to claim his first career TOUR victory in his 95th career start. With the victory, the 28-year-old became the first player from Austria and the 14th player from the University of Georgia to win on TOUR. The Austrian led the field in driving accuracy (83.93%), tying his career-best performance (2019 AT&T Byron Nelson) and Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (1.261 per round). The win qualified Straka for his first trip to Maui and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The first TOUR event of the calendar year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions is the only event on the schedule that features all winners from the previous calendar year. For more information about the 2023 event, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.