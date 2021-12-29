New fan activations and expanded food options unveiled for the 2022 event

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – There will be plenty of experiences for fans to enjoy when the Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Planation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 5-9. Tournament officials today announced new fan activations and expanded food options at the Taste of Maui and FanTime on Nine.

New this year in partnership with Tommy Bahama, the Sentry Tournament of Champions will have Tommy Bahama Relax Zones at hole Nos. 2, 9, 10 and 14 at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. These relax zones feature Tommy Bahama Beach Chairs that are open to the public to use while watching the best players in the world compete. In addition to beach chairs, each Tommy Bahama Relax Zone has an Instagram opportunity for fans to capture incredible views and create lasting memories of their experience at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Upon arriving at the entrance to the tournament each day, fans will be given Tommy Bahama Koozies and discount cards for use at Tommy Bahama stores and restaurants on the island. While watching the champions-only field compete on this picturesque course, fans are encouraged to participate in the local Aloha Friday tradition and wear Hawaiian patterned clothing on Friday, Jan. 7 as spectators have a chance to win additional Tommy Bahama gift cards onsite.

To annually elevate the experience at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, tournament officials are excited to feature food partners Outrigger Pizza, Like Poke and Castaway Café at the 2022 event as part of the Taste of Maui. Located between No. 1 fairway and the 18th green, Taste of Maui will give fans plenty of options to taste local fare. Also located by the 18th green is local favorite Big Wave Shave Ice offering natural and traditional Hawaiian Shave Ice.

Located steps from the Main Entrance and near the 2nd green, FanTime on Nine will host two more popular food trucks, Merienda and Sparky’s, who will be making their first appearances at the tournament. Fans can enjoy many delicious options ranging from Asian Fusion to local Hawaiian cuisine.

While fans are out exploring the best views in golf on The Plantation Course at Kapalua, they can visit the concession area by the No. 11 tee box. Adjacent to this picturesque hole, with jaw-dropping views of Honolua Bay, fans can choose from a variety of food and beverage options.

New this year, Jackson Family Wines and their Kendall Jackson brand will be onsite as the Official Red, White and Sparkling Wines of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Their wines will be featured onsite at all locations where fans (21+) can purchase alcohol. Ticketholders to The Lookout are in for a treat as there will be a special tasting hosted by Master Sommelier Michael Jordan on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Ticket and Parking Information

A variety of ticket packages are on sale, including daily tickets and weekly tickets, for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The hospitality opportunities at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, including The Lookout (new for 2022) and The Aloha Club, deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or take part in a high-end experience with friends.

Free general parking for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions is located at the Lahaina Civic Center. Free tournament shuttles will be provided from Lahaina Civic Center to The Plantation Course at Kapalua and drop off at the Main Entrance. The shuttles begin running 30 minutes before gates open and stop running 30 minutes after gates close with all shuttles complying with COVID-19 county policies.

New in 2022, all Uber, taxi, Lyft and Ride Share vehicles dropping-off and picking-up spectators can do so at the Champions Gate (putting green entrance) onsite at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

For more information about tickets to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.