Past champions Spieth, Thomas, Schauffele, English and Reed among latest commits

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The Sentry Tournament of Champions today announced past champions Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Harris English and Patrick Reed as the most recent commits to the star-studded 2022 champions-only event when it returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 5-9.

Following a winless drought spanning 1,351 days, Spieth earned his 12th career PGA TOUR title at the Valero Texas Open defeating Charley Hoffman by two strokes. With his first victory since The Open Championship in 2017, the Texas native became the fifth player in the last 40 years to reach 12 TOUR wins before turning 28 joining Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas. The 2022 event marks the 2016 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner’s fifth appearance at The Planation Course at Kapalua where he owns four top-10 finishes in as many appearances (2/2014, Won/2016, T3/2017, 9/2018).

Two-time Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Thomas picked up his 14th career TOUR victory at THE PLAYERS Championship in March. The Kentucky native defeated Lee Westwood by one stroke to become the fourth player to win THE PLAYERS, a major championship, a World Golf Championships event, and a FedExCup title, joining Tiger Woods, Henrik Stenson, and Rory McIlroy. The win marked the 28-year-old’s sixth consecutive TOUR season with a victory. In addition to his two titles at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (2017 and 2020), Thomas finished T21 in 2016, T22 in 2018, 3rd in 2019 and 3rd in 2021 in six career appearances at the event.

With the PGA TOUR announcing a new eligibility category to include the men’s Olympic gold medalist for the year following his win, Schauffele secured his fifth trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua after a memorable performance in Tokyo that saw the four-time PGA TOUR winner claim the gold by one stroke over Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini. In four previous starts at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner finished T22 in 2018, 1st in 2019, T2 in 2020, and T5 in 2021.

Defending champion English qualified for his return trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua via his win at the 2021 event. English defeated Joaquin Niemann with a birdie on the first playoff hole (par-5 18th) to secure his first victory since the 2013 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The 32-year-old secured his second win of the year, and fourth career title, at the Travelers Championship in June after defeating Kramer Hickok with a birdie on the eighth playoff hole. The 2022 event marks the Georgia native’s third appearance at The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he finished T11 in 2014 in addition to his victory in 2021.

The 2015 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner, Reed secured his return to the champions-only event by virtue of his win at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. The win marked the 31-year-old’s ninth career TOUR victory and first since the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Reed’s five-stroke margin of victory at Torrey Pines marked the largest of his career. In addition to his 2015 victory, the Texas native finished T16 in 2014, 2nd in 2016, T6 in 2017, T25 in 2019, T2 in 2020 and T21 in 2021 in seven career appearances at the event.

Forty players have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including 10 first-time winners. A full list of qualifiers can be found at SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.

Ticket and Parking Information

A variety of ticket packages are on sale, including daily tickets and weekly tickets, for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The hospitality opportunities at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, including The Lookout (new for 2022) and The Aloha Club, deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or take part in a high-end experience with friends.

Free general parking for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions is located at the Lahaina Civic Center. Free tournament shuttles will be provided from Lahaina Civic Center to The Plantation Course at Kapalua and drop off at the Main Entrance. The shuttles begin running 30 minutes before gates open and stop running 30 minutes after gates close with all shuttles complying with COVID-19 county policies.

New in 2022, all Uber, taxi, Lyft and Ride Share vehicles dropping-off and picking-up spectators can do so at the Champions Gate (putting green entrance) onsite at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

For more information about tickets to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.