Abraham Ancer, Joel Dahmen and Talor Gooch commit

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The Sentry Tournament of Champions today announced Abraham Ancer, Joel Dahmen, and Talor Gooch have committed to play in the 2022 winners-only event when it returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 5-9.

Ancer earned his first career PGA TOUR victory at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in August to become the fourth player from Mexico to win on TOUR. The 30-year-old began the final round four strokes off the lead before he carded a 2-under 68 to earn a spot in his first TOUR playoff. With a birdie on the second hole of sudden death, the par-4 18th, the Mexico native defeated Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama and qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Ancer will make his second trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he finished T17 in 2021. Ancer was eligible for the event on Maui last year due to the additional eligibility category for the 2021 event only created due to the PGA TOUR’s changes to the professional golf calendar as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dahmen collected his maiden TOUR victory during the 2021 calendar year at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March. The Washington native opened the final round with four birdies en route to a 2-under 70 defeating Sam Ryder and Rafael Campos for his first TOUR title in his 111th career start. At the time, the 33-year-old’s victory capped a comeback from six missed cuts in his last seven starts. The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions marks Dahmen’s first appearance at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Gooch picked up his first career TOUR win at The RSM Classic defeating Mackenzie Hughes by three strokes for a 22-under 260. With the victory, the 30-year-old moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career and became the seventh first-time winner of The RSM Classic (most recent: Tyler Duncan/2019). The 2022 champions-only event marks the Oklahoma native’s debut at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Other winners during the 2021 calendar year joining Ancer, Dahmen and Gooch at the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions so far are Cam Davis (Rocket Mortgage Classic), Garrick Higgo (Palmetto Championship at Congaree), Lucas Herbert (Butterfield Bermuda Championship), K.H. Lee (AT&T Byron Nelson), Seamus Power (Barbasol Championship), and Erik Van Rooyen (Barracuda Championship).

A total of 40 players have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including 10 first time winners. A full list of qualifiers can be found at SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.

