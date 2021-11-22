Talor Gooch is final winner to qualify for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Talor Gooch became the final player to qualify for the winners-only 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, while Jason Kokrak picked up his second victory of the calendar year. With no more official PGA TOUR events remaining in 2021, 40 players have qualified for the champions-only event when it returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 5-9.

Gooch picked up his first career PGA TOUR victory at The RSM Classic defeating Mackenzie Hughes by three strokes for a 22-under 260. With the win, the 30-year-old moves to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career and became the seventh first-time winner of The RSM Classic (most recent: Tyler Duncan/2019). The victory qualifies the Oklahoma native for his first trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Kokrak earned his third career PGA TOUR title, and second victory in the state of Texas this calendar year, at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open defeating Scottie Scheffler and Kevin Tway by two strokes. The 36-year-old entered the final round trailing by two shots (T7) before carding six birdies, include four-straight on Nos. 13-16 to secure the victory. The win moved Kokrak to No. 7 in the FedExCup standings and to No. 22 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Kokrak qualified for his second appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions by virtue of his win at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May.

A total of 40 players have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including 10 first time winners. A full list of qualifiers can be found at SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions will mark Maui’s 24th year hosting the event as it kicks off the calendar year with one of the most exceptional fields in golf. Tickets are available for the champions-only event as the tournament continues to work closely with the PGA TOUR, local and state governments, and leading health officials to deliver a successful tournament in a safe and healthy manner to the Maui community.

A daily grounds ticket gives access to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, starting at $25 for Wednesday, $40 for Thursday and Friday, $50 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday. The tournament is proud to offer the Kama’aina presented by Southwest Airlines, which provides discounted tickets to local Hawaii residents with a valid photo ID.

The hospitality opportunities at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, including The Lookout and The Aloha Club, deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or take part in a high-end experience with friends.

New for 2022, The Lookout features covered, upgraded seating just steps from the tee box on the stunning 11th hole that overlooks Honolua Bay. Ticketholders to this luxurious venue will be treated to the best the tournament has to offer, including custom inclusive food and beverage and dedicated contacts to help make the experience unforgettable. Limited tickets are available for The Lookout at $10,000 for two (2) weekly tickets and $18,000 for four (4) weekly tickets.

The Aloha Club is an exclusive venue on the iconic 18th hole of The Plantation Course at Kapalua, providing incredible views of the green, an inclusive food and beverage experience, and preferred parking for all ticket purchasers. New in 2022, purchase a reserved table, which can be branded with your company logo, and have a guaranteed seat for all four competition days. Individual Aloha Club tickets are available at $1,250 per ticket, which is good Thursday-Sunday. For more information on reserved tables, please email Alex Urban at alexurban@pgatourhq.com.

Free general parking for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions is located at the Lahaina Civic Center. Free tournament shuttles will be provided from Lahaina Civic Center to The Plantation Course at Kapalua and drop off at the Main Entrance. The shuttles begin running 30 minutes before gates open and stop running 30 minutes after gates close with all shuttles complying with COVID-19 county policies.

New in 2022, all Uber, taxi, Lyft and Ride Share vehicles dropping-off and picking-up spectators can do so at the Champions Gate (putting green entrance) onsite at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

For more information about tickets to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.