Lucas Herbert, Viktor Hovland latest players to qualify for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – A victory on the PGA TOUR is the only way to qualify for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Lucas Herbert and Viktor Hovland became the latest players to qualify for the champions-only event when it returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 5-9.

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Hovland earned his third career PGA TOUR title on his way to become the first player to successfully defend his World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba title. The 24-year-old followed a career-low score of 9-under 62 to set the event’s 72-hole scoring record defeating Carlos Ortiz by one stroke. With the win, the Norwegian moved to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings and No. 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Hovland is qualified for a return trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions where he finished T31 in his tournament debut last year.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Australian native, Herbert, picked up his first career PGA TOUR victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his 20th career start. The TOUR rookie entered the final round trailing by four strokes and recorded the third come-from-behind victory at the event as he closed with a 2-under 69 to defeat Patrick Reed and Danny Lee by one stroke. The 25-year-old earned PGA TOUR membership for this season via Korn Ferry Tour Finals, highlighted by a T4 finish at the 2021 Albertsons Boise Open. The victory in Bermuda qualified Herbert for his first trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The two remaining opportunities on the PGA TOUR schedule for players to earn a spot in the field at the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions include the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open and The RSM Classic.

Currently, 39 players have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including nine first time winners.

Ticket Information

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions will mark Maui’s 24th year hosting the event as it kicks off the calendar year with one of the most exceptional fields in golf. Tickets are now available for the champions-only event as the tournament continues to work closely with the PGA TOUR, local and state governments, and leading health officials to deliver a successful tournament in a safe and healthy manner to the Maui community.

A daily grounds ticket gives access to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, starting at $25 for Wednesday, $40 for Thursday and Friday, $50 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday. The tournament is proud to offer the Kama’aina presented by Southwest Airlines, which provides discounted tickets to local Hawaii residents with a valid photo ID.

The hospitality opportunities at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, including The Lookout and The Aloha Club, deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or take part in a high-end experience with friends.

New for 2022, The Lookout features covered, upgraded seating just steps from the tee box on the stunning 11th hole that overlooks Honolua Bay. Ticketholders to this luxurious venue will be treated to the best the tournament has to offer, including custom inclusive food and beverage and dedicated contacts to help make the experience unforgettable. Limited tickets are available for The Lookout at $10,000 for two (2) weekly tickets and $18,000 for four (4) weekly tickets.

The Aloha Club is an exclusive venue on the iconic 18th hole of The Plantation Course at Kapalua, providing incredible views of the green, an inclusive food and beverage experience, and preferred parking for all ticket purchasers. New in 2022, purchase a reserved table, which can be branded with your company logo, and have a guaranteed seat for all four competition days. Individual Aloha Club tickets are available at $1,250 per ticket, which is good Thursday-Sunday. For more information on reserved tables, please email Alex Urban at alexurban@pgatourhq.com.

For a full list of qualifiers and more information about tickets to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.