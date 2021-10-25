Sungjae Im qualifies, while McIlroy and Matsuyama pick up second wins of year

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Sungjae Im captured his second career PGA TOUR victory at the Shriners Children’s Open while both Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama picked up their second wins of the calendar year at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT and ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Im, McIlroy, and Matsuyama are qualified for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions when the exclusive champions-only event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 5-9.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Matsuyama picked up his second win of the calendar year with a five-stroke victory over Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his home country of Japan. The victory marked the 29-year-old’s seventh career PGA TOUR title and second in Asia (2016 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions). The Japan native moves within one shot of K.J. Choi’s total career wins of eight TOUR titles, which is the most wins by an Asian player. Matsuyama previously qualified for his fourth trip to Maui and the Sentry Tournament of Champions by virtue of his win at the Masters Tournament in April, where he became the first Japanese male golfer to win a major.

THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

McIlroy claimed his second title of the calendar year and 20th career win on the PGA TOUR at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT in his 205th career start. The Northern Irishman’s 20th victory guarantees Lifetime Membership on the TOUR following his 15th season of active participation on TOUR (following the 2022-23 Season) as he became the 39th player to record 20 or more wins on TOUR and moved to T35 on the all-time wins list. The 32-year-old previously qualified for his return trip to Maui and the Sentry Tournament of Champions by virtue of his win at the Wells Fargo Championship in May.

Shriners Children’s Open

Korean native, Sunjae Im captured his second PGA TOUR title in his 100th career start at the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin. The 23-year-old notched a final-round 62 which included a career-high nine birdies and equaled a career-low round (2019 Wyndham Championship/R1). Im’s win marked the 20th victory among the eight different Koreans who have won on TOUR. The victory qualified Im for a return trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he finished T5 in his tournament debut last year.

Four opportunities remain for players to qualify for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Here is a list of the tournaments: Bermuda Championship, World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Houston Open and The RSM Classic.

Currently, 37 players have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including eight first time winners.

Ticket Information

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions will mark Maui’s 24th year hosting the event as it kicks off the calendar year with one of the most exceptional fields in golf. Tickets are now available for the champions-only event as the tournament continues to work closely with the PGA TOUR, local and state governments, and leading health officials to deliver a successful tournament in a safe and healthy manner to the Maui community.

A daily grounds ticket gives access to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, starting at $25 for Wednesday, $40 for Thursday and Friday, $50 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday. The tournament is proud to offer the Kama’aina presented by Southwest Airlines, which provides discounted tickets to local Hawaii residents with a valid photo ID.

The hospitality opportunities at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, including The Lookout and The Aloha Club, deliver prime views and exceptional comfort to entertain clients, gather co-workers or take part in a high-end experience with friends.

New for 2022, The Lookout features covered, upgraded seating just steps from the tee box on the stunning 11th hole that overlooks Honolua Bay. Ticketholders to this luxurious venue will be treated to the best the tournament has to offer, including custom inclusive food and beverage and dedicated contacts to help make the experience unforgettable. Limited tickets are available for The Lookout at $10,000 for two (2) weekly tickets and $18,000 for four (4) weekly tickets.

The Aloha Club is an exclusive venue on the iconic 18th hole of The Plantation Course at Kapalua, providing incredible views of the green, an inclusive food and beverage experience, and preferred parking for all ticket purchasers. New in 2022, purchase a reserved table, which can be branded with your company logo, and have a guaranteed seat for all four competition days. Individual Aloha Club tickets are available at $1,250 per ticket, which is good Thursday-Sunday. For more information on reserved tables, please email Alex Urban at alexurban@pgatourhq.com.

For a full list of qualifiers and more information about tickets to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.