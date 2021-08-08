PGA TOUR Policy Board approves Olympic gold medalist to Sentry Tournament of Champions eligibility criteria

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The Sentry Tournament of Champions was informed today that the PGA TOUR Policy Board has approved a new tournament eligibility category to include the men’s Olympic gold medalist in the year following his win, provided he is a full member of the TOUR at the time of his gold medal performance.

The approved category will qualify 2020 Tokyo gold medalist Xander Schauffele for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, January 5-9.

“What a treat,” Schauffele said. “I was so happy when I heard the news since everyone wants to go to the Sentry Tournament of Champions. If you’re a member of the PGA TOUR and you win the Olympics, it’s an extra bonus that you get to dip into. For me personally, it’s been such a good spot to start the year. I really do enjoy that week and I’m really happy that I’ll be able to play in the tournament.”

Schauffele made his Olympic debut last week at Kasumigaseki Country Club, posting 18-under 266 to hold off Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini for a one-shot victory. The 28-year-old’s performance in Tokyo, while not an official PGA TOUR win, marked his first victory since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he has three top-five finishes in four career appearances (T5/2021, T2/2020, 1/2019, T22/2018).

In addition to Schauffele, 30 players have currently qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories in the 2021 calendar year, including six who have qualified for the first time. Seven of the top 10 in the FedExCup standings – Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Schauffele – are currently qualified.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first TOUR event of the 2022 calendar year, is the only winners-only event on the PGA TOUR schedule.

