Jon Rahm qualifies for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions with 2021 U.S. Open victory

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The motto for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Win and you’re in. Courtesy of their recent victories, Jon Rahm, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Cantlay and Garrick Higgo became the most recent players to qualify for the winners-only event and join 23 other TOUR winners this calendar year on Maui when the 2022 event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in January.

U.S. Open

Jon Rahm earned his first major championship title and sixth career PGA TOUR victory at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines with a one-shot victory over Louis Oosthuizen. With the win, Rahm became the first player from Spain to win the U.S. Open, moved to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings and claimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. The 26-year-old became the fourth player from Spain to win a major (Seve Ballesteros/5, Jose-Maria Olazabal/2, Sergio Garcia/1) and the sixth U.S. Open champion to win a U.S. Open and a PGA TOUR event at the same course (2017 Famers Insurance Open). The victory qualified the Spaniard for a fifth consecutive trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he holds four top-10 finishes in as many appearances (2018/2, 2019/T8, 2020/10, 2021/T7).

Charles Schwab Challenge

In his seventh start at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jason Kokrak captured his second PGA TOUR career victory with a two-shot win over Jordan Spieth to finish at 14-under 266. Kokrak began the day trailing Spieth by a stroke and became the 10th player among the last 13 winners of the event to come from behind in the final round. The 36-year-old became the first player over the age of 35 to claim his first two TOUR victories in the same season since Francesco Molinari in 2018 (2020 THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK). The win qualified the Ohio native for a return trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions where he finished T35 in 2021.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Patrick Cantlay captured his fourth career PGA TOUR title when he defeated Collin Morikawa on the first playoff hole at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Cantlay began the final round locked at 12-under 204 with Morikawa and made four birdies against three bogeys to post a 1-under 71, as did Morikawa. The 29-year-old won with a par-4 on the 18th hole for his second victory at the Memorial Tournament in his fifth start and moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings. With the win, Cantlay qualifies for his fourth trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua with his career-best finish in 2020 (4).

Palmetto Championship at Congaree

Garrick Higgo won the Palmetto Championship at Congaree defeating Hudson Swafford by one stroke to earn his first PGA TOUR title in his second career start. Higgo is the first player to win in one of his first two career TOUR starts since Jim Benepe won the 1988 BMW Championship in his TOUR debut.

The South African native, a three-time winner on the European Tour, is immediately eligible for TOUR membership through the 2022-23 season. If he accepts membership, the 22-year-old is eligible for the 2021 FedExCup Playoffs and would move to no. 80 in the FedExCup standings. The victory qualified Higgo for his first trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

Currently, 27 players have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including four first timers. Seven of the top-10 in the FedExCup standings – Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jason Kokrak – are qualified after recording victories on TOUR this calendar year.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first TOUR event of the calendar year, is the only event on the schedule that features all winners from the previous calendar year. Volunteer opportunities and ticket information will be released in the coming months.

