Sentry Insurance Foundation donates $250,000 to Maui Food Bank

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – As a world-class sports return to the island of Maui this week with the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the Sentry Insurance Foundation announced it donated $250,000 to the Maui Food Bank. The Maui Food Bank is the county’s primary safety net for hunger relief. It’s currently serving 10,000 people each week with emergency food distributions.

Since Sentry became title sponsor of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the mutual insurance company spent significant time on the island building relationships with local organizations, talking with local leaders about areas of need, and becoming a part of the Maui community.

“Over the past three years, Maui has become our home away from home,” said Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president and CEO. “The pandemic has been particularly devasting to Maui’s economy. Unemployment rates here have been some of the highest in the nation. We wanted to help in a meaningful way – supporting the Maui County families and local businesses.”

The Maui Food Bank donation is the second of two donations made to the island community by the Foundation this year – together totaling $450,000. In May 2020, the Foundation also donated $200,000 to the Maui United Way as part of a $1.07 million commitment to coronavirus relief support across the country.