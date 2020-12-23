DeChambeau, Morikawa and Rahm commit to play 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The Sentry Tournament of Champions today announced Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm have committed to play in the 2021 limited field event when the tournament returns to Maui from Jan. 6-10.

During the 2020 calendar year, DeChambeau collected two wins on the PGA TOUR. The 27-year-old originally qualified for his third appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions by virtue of his victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June. DeChambeau’s second win of the year, and first career major victory, came at the U.S. Open in September. In two previous trips to Maui, the seven-time TOUR winner finished 26th in 2018 and 7th in 2019.

California native Morikawa also earned two TOUR victories during the 2020 calendar year. His first victory came in a playoff win against Justin Thomas to capture the Workday Charity Open, which qualified him for a return trip to Maui. In August, the 23-year-old claimed his first major championship title in his PGA Championship debut, marking his third career TOUR win in his 29th start. In his lone start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Morikawa finished T7 in 2020.

Over the course of 2020, Rahm captured two TOUR victories. The Spaniard’s win at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide in July originally qualified him for his fourth appearance at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. The 26-year-old went on to collect his fifth career TOUR title, and second of the year, in a thrilling playoff victory over Dustin Johnson at the BMW Championship. The win marked his first FedExCup Playoffs victory. In three previous appearances at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Rahm owns three top-10s, including a runner-up finish in 2018.

There are 28 players who have qualified for the 2021 event courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including six first timers. An additional 17 players without a victory this calendar year who advanced to the TOUR Championship are subsequently eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions; the additional eligibility category for the 2021 event was created due to the PGA TOUR’s changes to the professional golf calendar as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic..

For more information about the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.