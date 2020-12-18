It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
How to be a virtual fan during the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Once again, we're kicking off the New Year in paradise! The world's best PGA TOUR players return to Maui for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Although we wish we were all on-site together, we've compiled a guide that celebrates everything we love for Hawaii, The Plantation Course at Kapalua and the first PGA TOUR event of the year.
Check out all of our behind-the-scenes content, find out ways to watch and see the players embrace the Aloha spirit! Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates.
Mentions: @Sentry_TOC | Hashtag: #SentryTOC #FedExCup
As a result of changes to the professional golf calendar made by the PGA TOUR in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions field includes an additional qualification category.
Winners from the 2020 calendar year qualified for the 2021 event while players who advanced to the 2020 TOUR Championship were made eligible to participate in the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in 13 events from the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season to be canceled or postponed, the Sentry Tournament of Champions explored additional means to add players to the field. The cancellations meant the champions-only event would potentially have 13 less players to qualify for the tournament. The new eligibility criteria will only be in place for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Click here for full field.
Wherever you're watching from, we want to help you feel the true Aloha spirit of the Hawaiian Islands. Explore these fun ways to bring the Sentry Tournament of Champions a little closer to home!
Aloha Friday
Aloha Friday is a weekly occurrence for the Maui community, which helps welcome the weekend during the last workday of the week.
Players, caddies, volunteers and even TV broadcasters will participate in the local tradition by wearing Hawaiian-patterned clothing on the Friday of the Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 8).
When players participate in the Aloha Friday tradition, Sentry Insurance will donate $1,000 for each piece of Hawaiian-patterned clothing players wear (up to $4,000 per player).
Zoom Backgrounds
We want to encourage everyone working and watching at home to join in the tradition too! Wear your best Hawaiian-patterned clothing on Friday, Jan. 8, and tag in your posts on social media.
Click here to view Tee Times.
Ways to Tune In!
GOLF Channel and NBC are the only places to watch coverage of the best players in the world at the Sentry Tournament of Champions against the picturesque backdrop of The Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Thursday, January 7: Round 1 of Competition
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM (HST)
NBC:
Friday, January 8: Round 2 of Competition
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM (HST)
NBC:
Saturday, January 9: Round 3 of Competition
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM (HST)
NBC:
Sunday, January 10: Final Round of Competition
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM (HST)
NBC:
Please be advised that air times are subject to change.
Download the PGA TOUR App
For the latest news and video, leaderboards, scorecards with shot trails and more; download the PGA TOUR app available for iPad, iPhone, and Android.
Download on the App Store. Get it on Google Play.
Mask Initiative
This year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions looks a little different than in years past as the world continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Tournament sponsor Sentry Insurance has teamed up with schools on Maui and schools in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, the home of Sentry Insurance, to create a mask design contest with artwork reflecting the spirit and culture of the communities, each from the student’s point of view.
Lillian, a senior from Pacelli High School in Stevens Point, Wisconsin and Kyler, a fourth grader from King Kamehameha III Elementary on the island of Maui, have been chosen as the winners of a mask design contest held by the Sentry Insurance Foundation.
The winning designs will be featured on face masks and used by players, caddies and fans. Be on the lookout for the face masks all week.
Champions Tree Planting Ceremony
The ceremonial tree planting tradition was implemented during the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions to mark the beginning of the Champions Garden located within the Pu’u Kukui Watershed Preserve on Maui.
The inaugural ceremony included past champions Dustin Johnson (2018), Xander Schauffele (2019) and Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Sentry Insurance Pete McPartland planting ceremonial trees into planters containing soil from the Pu’u Kukui Watershed Preserve. Sentry Tournament of Champions’ Hawaiian Cultural Advisor, Clifford Naeole, performed a Hawaiian blessing during the ceremony before the trees were taken to Pu’u Kukui and planted in the Champions Garden.
Come tournament week, 2020 champion Justin Thomas will make his contribution to the Champions Garden during a tree planting ceremony on No. 1 tee.
Aloha Kick-Off Ceremony
The Aloha Kick-Off is a ceremony held about 40 minutes prior to the first tee time on Thursday, January 7, featuring a Hawaiian blessing by The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua cultural advisor Clifford Naeole. Concluding the ceremony, a maile lei is placed on the No.1 tee signage by Naeole.
