Dustin Johnson wins 2020 Masters for fourth victory of calendar year

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Dustin Johnson picked up his fourth win of the calendar year, and his second career major victory, at the Masters Tournament, while Carlos Ortiz became the latest player to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of his first PGA TOUR victory at the Vivint Houston Open. Johnson and Ortiz are qualified to join the limited field on Maui when the event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 6-10.

Masters Tournament

Dustin Johnson claimed his second major championship title and 24th win on the PGA TOUR at the Masters Tournament. At 20-under 268, Johnson set the Masters Tournament scoring record for 72 holes, defeating Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im by five strokes. The reigning FedExCup champion became the first World No. 1 to win the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2002 and moves into a tie for 26th with Gary Player on the all-time PGA TOUR wins list. The two-time Sentry Tournament of Champions winner (2013, 2018) previously qualified for his 11th trip to Maui by virtue of his Travelers Championship victory in June.

Vivint Houston Open

Carlos Ortiz earned his first career PGA TOUR win at the Vivint Houston Open when he holed a 22-foot, 3-inch putt for birdie on his final hole to defeat Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson by two strokes. From Guadalajara, Mexico, Ortiz became just the third player from Mexico to win on TOUR and the first since 1978 (Victor Regalado/1978 John Deere Classic). The victory moved the 29-year-old to No. 7 in the FedExCup standings and qualified him for his first trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Only two tournaments remain (The RSM Classic and Mayakoba Golf Classic) for players to qualify for the limited field event on Maui. There are currently 27 players who have qualified for the 2021 event courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including six first timers.

An additional 17 players without a victory this calendar year, but who made it to the TOUR Championship are subsequently eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions; an additional qualification category for the 2021 event only as a result of changes to the professional golf calendar made by the PGA TOUR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

