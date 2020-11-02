Cantlay, Gay latest players to qualify for 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Brian Gay earned his fifth career PGA TOUR victory at the Bermuda Championship and Patrick Cantlay captured his third career TOUR win at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. The victories qualified both players for return trips to the Sentry Tournament of Champions at The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 6-10.

Bermuda Championship

Brian Gay claimed his fifth PGA TOUR title and his first since 2013, defeating Wyndham Clark in a playoff at the Bermuda Championship. At age 48, Gay is the oldest winner on TOUR since Davis Love III at the 2015 Wyndham Championship (51) and became the third player in his 40s to win this season (Steward Cink and Sergio Garcia). With the victory, Gay qualified for his fourth trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions where his career-best finish came in 2014 (T13).

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

California native and UCLA alum Patrick Cantlay earned his third career TOUR victory at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ Sherwood. In his tournament debut, the 28-year-old made nine birdies in the final round to tie his career best on TOUR (has seven rounds with nine birdies) and made only two bogeys through 72 holes to lead the field in bogey avoidance. With the victory, Cantlay qualified for a second-consecutive trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui (finishes: 4/2020; T15/2018).

Just four tournaments remain for players to qualify for the limited field event on Maui. There are currently 26 players who have qualified for the 2021 event courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including five first timers.

An additional 17 players without a victory this calendar year, but who made it to the TOUR Championship are subsequently eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions; an additional qualification category for the 2021 event only as a result of changes to the professional golf calendar made by the PGA TOUR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.