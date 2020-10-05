Garcia, Swafford most recent winners to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Sergio Garcia captured his 11th career PGA TOUR victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship while Hudson Swafford punched his ticket for a return trip to Maui courtesy of his win at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Garcia and Swafford are qualified to join the limited field at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions when the event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 7-10.

Sanderson Farms Championship

In his first Sanderson Farms Championship start, Sergio Garcia birdied the 72nd hole with a putt from 2 feet, 6 inches to win for the 11th time on the PGA TOUR, and his first victory since the 2017 Masters Tournament. With the win, Garcia moved to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings and now owns victories in three different decades on the PGA TOUR (2000s, 2010s, 2020s), the 78th player to achieve this feat (most recent – Stewart Cink/2020 Safeway Open). The victory qualified the 2002 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner for a fifth trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

At the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Hudson Swafford collected his second PGA TOUR career victory with a one-stroke win over Tyler McCumber to finish 18-under 270.

Swafford was the only player in the field with four rounds in the 60s to become the third champion in as many years to win with an 18-under 270. The 33-year-old’s win qualified him for a return trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions where he finished T27 in 2018.

There are currently 23 players who have qualified for the 2021 event courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including four first timers. An additional 17 players without a victory this calendar year, but who made it to the TOUR Championship are subsequently eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions; an additional qualification category for the 2021 event only as a result of changes to the professional golf calendar made by the PGA TOUR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

