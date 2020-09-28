Volunteer registration open for 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – The Sentry Tournament of Champions announced today that volunteer registration is now open for the 2021 event. Volunteering offers a variety of opportunities to get involved with the PGA TOUR’s annual event on Maui when it returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 6-10, 2021.

Volunteers are an integral part of the Sentry Tournament of Champions and make it possible to conduct a world-class tournament by devoting time, talent and passion to help run all aspects of the event. The event has served as one of the premier marketing vehicles for the state, showcasing the beauty of our islands via 70+ hours of television programming throughout the world to millions of viewers. The event also provides significant community and charitable impact for Maui’s worthy non-profits. With the help of our sponsors, resort and community partners, and our volunteers the tournament has raised more than $7 million since 1999.

The PGA TOUR’s highest priority is the safety of players, guests, employees and volunteers. Our volunteers play a large role in promoting our safety culture and creating memorable, world-class experiences that positively impact our communities. All registered volunteers are expected to abide by basic safety guidelines, PGA TOUR social-distancing protocols and PPE requirements as well as protocols set in place by Hawaii state and county government officials.

Volunteers working five shifts or more receive two uniform shirts, one cap and one tournament pin, one, clear tote, one parking lot pass, shift meals and one complimentary round of golf at The Bay Course (restrictions apply). To adhere to local and state health guidelines, additional volunteer appreciation items will be distributed throughout tournament week in lieu of a volunteer party.

There are various fields that perspective volunteers can be grouped, including On-Course Marshal, SHOTLINK (includes both walking scorer and laser operator), Admissions and Information, On-Course Transportation, Supply and Product Distribution, and Guest Services.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions encourages individuals who feel they can comply with safety regulations, especially our local and part-time residents, to register to volunteer at http://events.trustevent.com/index.cfm?action=homepage&eid=3731&emtid=16819825&contactid=6205249 or visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com and click volunteer. For any questions, please call 808-665-5413 or email Amanda Wolf at amandawolf@pgatourhq.com.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions continues to work diligently with national, state and local government and health officials alongside PGA TOUR Headquarters during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament is working to follow guidelines, PGA TOUR policies and best practices to bring a successful tournament to the Maui community in January.

For more information about the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.