Bryson DeChambeau wins U.S. Open for second victory of calendar year

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Bryson DeChambeau picked up his second win of the calendar year, and his first career major victory, at the U.S. Open, while Stewart Cink became the latest player to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions courtesy of his victory at the Safeway Open. DeChambeau and Cink are qualified to join the limited field on Maui when the event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in January.

U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau captured his seventh PGA TOUR victory at the U.S. Open with a six-shot win over Matthew Wolff. With the victory, DeChambeau moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings. He became just the third player to win the U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur and individual title at the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. DeChambeau previously qualified for his third appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions by virtue of his victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June and looks to improve upon his seventh-place finish in 2019.

Safeway Open

In his fourth start at the Safeway Open, Stewart Cink collected his seventh PGA TOUR career victory with a two-stroke win over Harry Higgs to finish 21-under 267. At 47 years old, Cink became the oldest winner on TOUR since Phil Mickelson at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The victory also marked 4,074 days since his last TOUR victory at The Open Championship in 2009. Cink’s win qualified him for a return trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, his first since 2010, as he looks to improve on a tournament best T5 finish in 2005.

There are currently 20 players who have qualified for the 2021 event courtesy of their PGA TOUR victories this calendar year, including four first timers. An additional 17 players without a victory this calendar year, but who made it to the TOUR Championship are subsequently eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions; an additional qualification category for the 2021 event only as a result of changes to the professional golf calendar made by the PGA TOUR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only 10 events remain for TOUR players to qualify for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 7-10, 2021.

