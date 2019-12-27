2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions Field Finalized

First-time winner C.T. Pan withdrew due to illness. Players who qualified that did not commit include Brook Koepka, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods.

Ticket and Parking Information

A variety of ticket packages are on sale, including daily tickets and weekly tickets. New this year is the Banyan Club located on the par-3 8th hole which will be a hub of activity on the front nine. This venue will offer exclusive seating around the 8th hole, as well as a tented area with a variety of seating and large TVs to show all the action in the world of sports. Jawz Tacos will be featured in this venue exclusively, and fans purchasing this ticket (21 and over) will get several drink tickets to use in the venue. Weekly ticket packages for the Aloha Club Skybox, located on the iconic finishing hole of The Plantation Course at Kapalua are also available.

Beginning this year, all grounds and upgraded hospitality tickets will be distributed to fans digitally; there will no longer be a “Print at Home” option. To purchase tickets to the 2020 event, visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are reminded each year, youth 18 and younger are admitted free of charge to the tournament when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

As a reminder to fans, general parking will be located at Mahana Estates this year which is just a five-minute shuttle ride to the course. General parking is available Wednesday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 5 for $10 per day. Spectators will pay upon arrival to the general parking lot where both cash and credit card are accepted. Free tournament shuttles to The Plantation Course at Kapalua will drop off/pick up at the Main Entrance. The shuttle begins running one hour before gates open and will stop running 30 minutes after gates close.