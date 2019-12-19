Kuchar, Kisner commit to play 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Other winners during the 2019 calendar year joining Kuchar and Kisner at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions are Paul Casey (Valspar Championship), Cameron Champ (Safeway Open), Jim Herman (Barbasol Championship), Kevin Na (Charles Schwab Challenge and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open), Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm (Zurich Classic of New Orleans).

While watching the champions-only field compete on the famed Plantation Course at Kapalua, fans, volunteers and players are encouraged to participate in the local Aloha Friday tradition and wear Hawaiian patterned clothing on Friday, January 3. New this year when players participate in Aloha Friday, Sentry Insurance will donate $1,500 to local charities.

Before fans leave the tournament, they can’t forget to commemorate their day with a souvenir from the merchandise tent located near No. 18 green. Fans can stock up on the newest Sentry Tournament of Champions or Kapalua Resort gear, including new signature Sentry Tournament of Champions tee shirts featuring the Maui skyline and the island’s favorite seasonal visitors, the humpback whales.

However, the ultimate souvenir is the one-of-a-kind Sentry Tournament of Champions poster, a commissioned piece of artwork by local artist Kristin Bernardo, that captures the iconic view from No. 18 tee. The proceeds of the poster prints will be donated to local charities on behalf of Sentry Insurance.

Ticket and Parking Information

A variety of ticket packages are on sale, including daily tickets and weekly tickets. New this year is the Banyan Club located on the par-3 8th hole which will be a hub of activity on the front nine. This venue will offer exclusive seating around the 8th hole, as well as a tented area with a variety of seating and large TVs to show all the action in the world of sports. Jawz Tacos will be featured in this venue exclusively, and fans purchasing this ticket (21 and over) will get several drink tickets to use in the venue. Weekly ticket packages for the Aloha Club Skybox, located on the iconic finishing hole of The Plantation Course at Kapalua are also available.

Beginning this year, all grounds and upgraded hospitality tickets will be distributed to fans digitally; there will no longer be a “Print at Home” option. To purchase tickets to the 2020 event, visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are reminded each year, youth 18 and younger are admitted free of charge to the tournament when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

As a reminder to fans, general parking will be located at Mahana Estates this year which is just a five-minute shuttle ride to the course. General parking is available Wednesday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 5 for $10 per day. Spectators will pay upon arrival to the general parking lot where both cash and credit card are accepted. Free tournament shuttles to The Plantation Course at Kapalua will drop off/pick up at the Main Entrance. The shuttle begins running one hour before gates open and will stop running 30 minutes after gates close.

For more information about the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.