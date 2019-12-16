Fowler, Woodland and Cantlay commit to play

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
A variety of ticket packages are on sale, including daily tickets and weekly tickets.
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – With their team earning the victory at the 2019 Presidents Cup this past weekend, U.S. Team members Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay captured victories in 2019 and have committed to play in the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions when the winners-only event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 1-5.
Gary Woodland collected his first career major victory, and fourth PGA TOUR win, at the U.S. Open in June. The Kansas native defeated Brooks Koepka by three shots to secure the victory. Woodland will make his fourth appearance at The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he finished runner-up in 2019.
Rickie Fowler, a five-time winner on the PGA TOUR, qualified for the champions-only event with a victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in early February. The 31-year-old finished at 17-under 267 to beat Branden Grace by two shots. The 2020 event marks Fowler’s fourth trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions where he looks to improve on a career-best T4 finish in 2018.
Patrick Cantlay qualified for his return to the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a victory at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide in early June. Cantlay defeated Adam Scott for his second TOUR title when he finished at 19-under 269. The 27-year-old will make his second trip to Maui and The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he finished T15 in 2018.
The U.S. Team became the first team to come from behind to win the Presidents Cup after trailing heading into Sunday Singles. U.S. Team member Matt Kuchar’s 5’5” birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole to go 1-up over International Team member Louis Oosthuizen clinched the 2019 Presidents Cup for the United States.
A variety of ticket packages are on sale, including daily tickets and weekly tickets. New this year is the Banyan Club located on the par-3 8th hole which will be a hub of activity on the front nine. This venue will offer exclusive seating around the 8th hole, as well as a tented area with a variety of seating and large TVs to show all the action in the world of sports. Jawz Tacos will be featured in this venue exclusively, and fans purchasing this ticket (21 and over) will get several drink tickets to use in the venue. Weekly ticket packages for the Aloha Club Skybox, located on the iconic finishing hole of The Plantation Course at Kapalua are also available.
Beginning this year, all grounds and upgraded hospitality tickets will be distributed to fans digitally; there will no longer be a “Print at Home” option. To purchase tickets to the 2020 event, visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are reminded each year, youth 18 and younger are admitted free of charge to the tournament when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
As a reminder to fans, general parking will be located at Mahana Estates this year which is just a five-minute shuttle ride to the course. General parking is available Wednesday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 5 for $10 per day. Spectators will pay upon arrival to the general parking lot where both cash and credit card are accepted. Free tournament shuttles to The Plantation Course at Kapalua will drop off/pick up at the Main Entrance. The shuttle begins running one hour before gates open and will stop running 30 minutes after gates close.
For more information about the Sentry Tournament of Champions, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Sentry Tournament of Champions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.