Bucket List

This Sentry Tournament of Champions bucket list has everything from must-try food options to the best places to view golf on the course.

Taste of Maui

The food on Maui is incredible, and sometimes it’s impossible to try every restaurant that you want while you’re here. The Sentry Tournament of Champions decided to make that struggle a little easier by developing the Taste of Maui for this year. New food partners for 2020, Cool Cat Café, Sansei Seafood Restaurant and Sushi Bar and Joey’s Kitchen will give fans plenty of options between the No. 1 fairway and No. 18 green.

No. 18 Fan Zone

Big Wave Shave Ice is back! Offering natural and traditional Hawaiian Shave Ice, Big Wave Shave Ice Company is an eco-conscious, family-owned business operating at the world renowned Napili Bay. While visiting the No. 18 Fan Zone, make sure you take a trip through the merchandise tent to stock up on the newest Sentry Tournament of Champions branded swag. Don’t forget to pick up one (or a couple) of our new signature Sentry Tournament of Champion tee shirts featuring the Maui skyline, as well as our favorite seasonal visitors, the humpback whales!

FANTIME ON NINE

Located steps from the Main Entrance and near No. 2 green, FanTime on Nine will have you feeling welcomed as soon as you walk through the gate of The Plantation Course at Kapalua. With food options from local food trucks, SeaSalt and Outrigger Pizza Co., you’ll feel right at home.

SENTRY PRESENTS: THE CHAMPIONS EXPERIENCE

Located within the FanTime on Nine area, there’s so much to see and do in the Sentry Presents: The Champions Experience. Do have you what it takes to hit a monster drive like Dustin Johnson, or a laser-like approach shot like Justin Thomas? Here’s your chance. Swing simulators replicating famous shots in tournament history are available to fans during the day.

See the full bucket list here.