Everything you need to know for the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions!
Kick off the New Year with the PGA TOUR at The Plantation Course! The winners-only event features one of the most elite fields in golf. Don't have your ticket yet? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Enjoy access to all on-site public venues, local food and beverage options, rope-side access to the world's best players and much more. Click here to purchase your tickets today!
This Sentry Tournament of Champions bucket list has everything from must-try food options to the best places to view golf on the course.
Taste of Maui
The food on Maui is incredible, and sometimes it’s impossible to try every restaurant that you want while you’re here. The Sentry Tournament of Champions decided to make that struggle a little easier by developing the Taste of Maui for this year. New food partners for 2020, Cool Cat Café, Sansei Seafood Restaurant and Sushi Bar and Joey’s Kitchen will give fans plenty of options between the No. 1 fairway and No. 18 green.
No. 18 Fan Zone
Big Wave Shave Ice is back! Offering natural and traditional Hawaiian Shave Ice, Big Wave Shave Ice Company is an eco-conscious, family-owned business operating at the world renowned Napili Bay. While visiting the No. 18 Fan Zone, make sure you take a trip through the merchandise tent to stock up on the newest Sentry Tournament of Champions branded swag. Don’t forget to pick up one (or a couple) of our new signature Sentry Tournament of Champion tee shirts featuring the Maui skyline, as well as our favorite seasonal visitors, the humpback whales!
FANTIME ON NINE
Located steps from the Main Entrance and near No. 2 green, FanTime on Nine will have you feeling welcomed as soon as you walk through the gate of The Plantation Course at Kapalua. With food options from local food trucks, SeaSalt and Outrigger Pizza Co., you’ll feel right at home.
SENTRY PRESENTS: THE CHAMPIONS EXPERIENCE
Located within the FanTime on Nine area, there’s so much to see and do in the Sentry Presents: The Champions Experience. Do have you what it takes to hit a monster drive like Dustin Johnson, or a laser-like approach shot like Justin Thomas? Here’s your chance. Swing simulators replicating famous shots in tournament history are available to fans during the day.
See the full bucket list here.
When fans arrive at The Plantation Course at Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, they will have something to help them celebrate seeing the PGA TOUR winners from the 2019 calendar year, the signature GREY GOOSE cocktail, named Mea Lanakila ‘Champion.’ Hand crafted to capture the essence of Maui relaxation, the Mea Lanakila ‘Champion’ blends fresh juices with signature GREY GOOSE vodka for a light and refreshing drink.
A signature cocktail like the Mea Lanakila, with such carefully chosen ingredients to maximize flavor (listed below), deserves to be served in an equally grand cup, and the signature cocktail in style in a custom and limited edition 10 oz. commemorative YETI Tumbler featuring the Sentry Tournament of Champions and GREY GOOSE logos.
Mea Lanakila ‘Champion’ Recipe • 2 oz. Grey Goose Vodka • 0.5 oz. Strawberry Puree • 0.5 oz. Lemon Juice • 0.5 oz. Simple Syrup • 1 oz. Grapefruit Juice • Add Grapefruit wedge for garnish
Method: Add juices, syrup, puree and liquors to mixing glass with ice. Shake and strain over ice. Top with club soda if so desired.
For all of the latest announcements, activities and giveaways, be sure to follow us on social media. We're known for surprising fans with random gifts, so you never know what could happen. You could walk away with lunch on us or new tournament swag.
General Parking
Public parking for the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions will be in a new location when the event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 1-5, 2020. Spectator parking will be located at Mahana Estates, just a short shuttle ride to the course. The cost is $10 per day and cash and credit cards are accepted. Tournament shuttles will be provided for drop off/pick up at the main entrance.
Uber/Cap Drop-off All vehicles dropping off spectators must do so at the designated location on Village Road at the Kapalua Village Center. Spectators will be shuttled to the course (Putting Green Entrance), and riders will get back on the shuttles to the Kapalua Village Center at the Putting Green Entrance to leave the course. No parking is allowed at the Kapalua Village Center.
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
Thursday, January 2, 2020
Friday, January 3, 2020
Saturday, January 4, 2020
Sunday, January 5, 2020
Prohibited Items
In an effort to create the best environment for the competition and our spectators, click here to see the following items will not be allowed onto the grounds. Please avoid any inconvenience by leaving these items at home or in your vehicles. Please be prepared to submit yourself and personal items to inspection.
Mobile Device Policy
• Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used. • Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week. • Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use. • No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage). • Data use (e.g., texting) is permitted in all areas throughout tournament week. • Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas. • Please be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media. • All posted signage and instructions from tournament staff must be observed. • Failure to comply with this policy may result in the revocation of your ticket.
