Charity
Past Champions
Sponsors
Harris English

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Harris English

(-25) 267

Harris English went more than seven years without winning on the PGA TOUR, and he didn't mind going one extra hole to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday.

Harris English's winning highlights from Sentry



