It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
The majority of the 156-player field was finalized Friday, June 25 for the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic (July 1-4), the only PGA TOUR event ever held in Detroit and set to be broadcast live on Golf Channel and CBS. The 72-hole event will be played at the historic, Donald Ross-designed Detroit Golf Club, with the champion earning $1,350,000 (from a $7.5 million purse) and 500 FedExCup points.
The third edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic features 13 major champions, including three major champions from events played within the last year (2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, 2021 Masters winner Matsuyama and 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau), 91 PGA TOUR winners and 14 golfers who have won during the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season. Eight players are ranked within the top 30 of the PGA TOUR’s 2020-21 FedExCup standings:
The field features 13 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including:
Other notable players include:
Additionally, the Rocket Mortgage Classic awarded sponsor exemptions to four-time PGA TOUR winner Camilo Villegas, Flint, Mich. native Willie Mack III, the 2011 Michigan Amateur champion and Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA) Tour standout, Davis Thompson, a University of Georgia product who turned professional earlier this month and left his No. 2 world amateur ranking behind, and Oklahoma State product and victorious 2021 United States Walker Cup player Austin Eckroat. The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be Thompson’s third pro start, and Eckroat’s second pro start, on the PGA TOUR.
Five additional spots in the Rocket Mortgage Classic field will be awarded Monday to the winner of THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage – an inaugural 36-hole tournament taking place at Detroit Golf Club – and four Monday qualifiers.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is listed below. More tournament information is available at www.RocketMortgageClassic.com.
An, Byeong Hun
Anderson, Mark
Armour, Ryan
Baddeley, Aaron
Baker, Chris
Blixt, Jonas
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Brown, Scott
Burgoon, Bronson
Cabrera Bello, Rafa
Campos, Rafael
Cappelen, Sebastian
Champ, Cameron
Chappell, Kevin
Choi, K.J.
Cook, Austin
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
DeChambeau, Bryson
Donald, Luke
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Eckroat, Austin +
Every, Matt
Fowler, Rickie
Frazar, Harrison
Frittelli, Dylan
Garnett, Brice
Gay, Brian
Gellerman, Michael
Ghim, Doug
Gibson, Rhein
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gómez, Fabián
Gordon, Will
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Harrington, Scott
Hearn, David
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hoag, Bo
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Holmes, J.B.
Homa, Max
Hossler, Beau
Howell III, Charles
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jones, Matt
Kang, Sung
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Knous, Jim
Knox, Russell
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kokrak, Jason
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lebioda, Hank
Ledesma, Nelson
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
Lewis, Tom
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Mack III, Willie +
Mahan, Hunter
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCumber, Tyler
McGirt, William
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mickelson, Phil
Muñoz, Sebastián
Murray, Grayson
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquin
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
O'Hair, Sean
Oppenheim, Rob
Percy, Cameron
Perez, Pat
Piercy, Scott
Potter, Jr., Ted
Putnam, Andrew
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reed, Patrick
Rodgers, Patrick
Roth, Jeff #
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Schenk, Adam
Seiffert, Chase
Shelton, Robby
Simpson, Webb
Sloan, Roger
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stadler, Kevin
Stallings, Scott
Stanley, Kyle
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Stuard, Brian
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Thompson, Davis +
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trahan, D.J.
Trainer, Martin
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
Van Pelt, Bo
van Rooyen, Erik
Varner III, Harold
Ventura, Kris
Villegas, Camilo +
Walker, Jimmy
Watney, Nick
Watson, Bubba
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vincent
Willett, Danny
Wolff, Matthew
Woodland, Gary
Zalatoris, Will +
+ Sponsor Exemption
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.