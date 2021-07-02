FINAL FIELD NEARLY SET FOR NEXT WEEK’S THIRD-ANNUAL ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC AT DETROIT GOLF CLUB

The majority of the 156-player field was finalized Friday, June 25 for the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic (July 1-4), the only PGA TOUR event ever held in Detroit and set to be broadcast live on Golf Channel and CBS. The 72-hole event will be played at the historic, Donald Ross-designed Detroit Golf Club, with the champion earning $1,350,000 (from a $7.5 million purse) and 500 FedExCup points.

The third edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic features 13 major champions, including three major champions from events played within the last year (2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, 2021 Masters winner Matsuyama and 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau), 91 PGA TOUR winners and 14 golfers who have won during the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season. Eight players are ranked within the top 30 of the PGA TOUR’s 2020-21 FedExCup standings:

The field features 13 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including:

No. 6 Bryson DeChambeau – 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic and 2020 U.S. Open champion; Eight-time PGA TOUR winner; No. 3 in FedExCup standings; 2015 U.S. Amateur and NCAA Division I champion; Rocket Mortgage golf ambassador.

– 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic and 2020 U.S. Open champion; Eight-time PGA TOUR winner; No. 3 in FedExCup standings; 2015 U.S. Amateur and NCAA Division I champion; Rocket Mortgage golf ambassador. No. 9 Patrick Reed – 2018 Masters champion, nine-time PGA TOUR winner and nicknamed “Captain America” for his success in international team competition; No. 18 in FedExCup standings.

– 2018 Masters champion, nine-time PGA TOUR winner and nicknamed “Captain America” for his success in international team competition; No. 18 in FedExCup standings. No. 13 Webb Simpson – Seven-time PGA TOUR winner, including 2012 U.S. Open and 2018 PLAYERS Championship; Placed T8 in his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut last year.

– Seven-time PGA TOUR winner, including 2012 U.S. Open and 2018 PLAYERS Championship; Placed T8 in his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut last year. No. 16 Hideki Matsuyama – 2021 Masters champion and six-time PGA TOUR winner; Japan’s top-ranked golfer and its only male major champion in golf history; No. 16 in FedExCup standings.

– 2021 Masters champion and six-time PGA TOUR winner; Japan’s top-ranked golfer and its only male major champion in golf history; No. 16 in FedExCup standings. No. 25 Jason Kokrak – Earned his first two PGA TOUR wins in the 2020-21 season (THE CJ CUP, Charles Schwab Challenge) and one of two players in the Rocket Mortgage Classic field to have won twice this season; No. 9 in FedExCup standings.

– Earned his first two PGA TOUR wins in the 2020-21 season (THE CJ CUP, Charles Schwab Challenge) and one of two players in the Rocket Mortgage Classic field to have won twice this season; No. 9 in FedExCup standings. No. 26 Sungjae Im – 2020 Masters runner-up who won his first PGA TOUR event at the 2020 Honda Classic; 2018-2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.

– 2020 Masters runner-up who won his first PGA TOUR event at the 2020 Honda Classic; 2018-2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. No. 29 Will Zalatoris – The 24-year-old Rocket Mortgage Classic debutante has seven top-10s in his first full PGA TOUR season, including second place at the 2021 Masters (first appearance), T8 in May’s PGA Championship (first appearance), and T6 in the 2020 U.S. Open; 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur champion.

– The 24-year-old Rocket Mortgage Classic debutante has seven top-10s in his first full PGA TOUR season, including second place at the 2021 Masters (first appearance), T8 in May’s PGA Championship (first appearance), and T6 in the 2020 U.S. Open; 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur champion. No. 30 Phil Mickelson – World Golf Hall of Famer and 45-time PGA TOUR winner who won his sixth major championship at May’s PGA Championship (oldest major champion in golf history).

– World Golf Hall of Famer and 45-time PGA TOUR winner who won his sixth major championship at May’s PGA Championship (oldest major champion in golf history). No. 31 Joaquin Niemann – Became Chile’s only PGA TOUR champion (A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, in 2019) at 20 years old; International Team member at the 2019 Presidents Cup.

– Became Chile’s only PGA TOUR champion (A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, in 2019) at 20 years old; International Team member at the 2019 Presidents Cup. No. 32 Matthew Wolff – 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic and 2020 U.S. Open runner-up; Won his only PGA TOUR title at the 2019 3M Open in his fourth TOUR start (third pro start); 2019 NCAA Division I individual champion.

– 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic and 2020 U.S. Open runner-up; Won his only PGA TOUR title at the 2019 3M Open in his fourth TOUR start (third pro start); 2019 NCAA Division I individual champion. No. 38 Garrick Higgo – The 22-year-old South African won in his second PGA TOUR start two weeks ago at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree after twice winning on the European Tour earlier this year.

– The 22-year-old South African won in his second PGA TOUR start two weeks ago at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree after twice winning on the European Tour earlier this year. No. 40 Max Homa – Won second PGA TOUR event at The Genesis Invitational in February; 2013 NCAA Division I individual champion.

– Won second PGA TOUR event at The Genesis Invitational in February; 2013 NCAA Division I individual champion. No. 49 Si Woo Kim – Three-time PGA TOUR winner became the youngest winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (21 years, 10 months, 16 days) in 2017.

Other notable players include:

Keegan Bradley – Four-time PGA TOUR winner, including the 2011 PGA Championship, and U.S. Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup player from 2012-14.

– Four-time PGA TOUR winner, including the 2011 PGA Championship, and U.S. Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup player from 2012-14. Cameron Champ – Two-time PGA TOUR winner and one of the PGA TOUR’s longest hitters; Finished T12 in the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

– Two-time PGA TOUR winner and one of the PGA TOUR’s longest hitters; Finished T12 in the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Jason Day – Former World No. 1 and 12-time PGA TOUR winner, including 2015 PGA Championship.

– Former World No. 1 and 12-time PGA TOUR winner, including 2015 PGA Championship. Luke Donald – Five-time PGA TOUR winner and former World No. 1.

– Five-time PGA TOUR winner and former World No. 1. Jason Dufner – 2013 PGA Championship winner and five-time PGA TOUR winner.

– 2013 PGA Championship winner and five-time PGA TOUR winner. Rickie Fowler – Five-time PGA TOUR winner, including the 2015 PLAYERS Championship; Rocket Mortgage golf ambassador.

– Five-time PGA TOUR winner, including the 2015 PLAYERS Championship; Rocket Mortgage golf ambassador. Kevin Kisner – Three-time PGA TOUR winner, most recently at the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

– Three-time PGA TOUR winner, most recently at the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Nate Lashley – Wire-to-wire winner of the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic after getting into the 2019 field as the third alternate.

– Wire-to-wire winner of the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic after getting into the 2019 field as the third alternate. Doc Redman – 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic runner-up and 2017 U.S. Amateur champion.

– 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic runner-up and 2017 U.S. Amateur champion. Brandt Snedeker – Nine-time PGA TOUR winner, 2012 FedExCup champion, and 2007 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.

– Nine-time PGA TOUR winner, 2012 FedExCup champion, and 2007 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year. Brian Stuard – Jackson, Mich. native who graduated from Napoleon High School in 2001 and played collegiately at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. Won the 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans and placed T5 in 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

– Jackson, Mich. native who graduated from Napoleon High School in 2001 and played collegiately at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. Won the 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans and placed T5 in 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Brendon Todd – Three-time PGA TOUR champion won Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic in consecutive starts in 2020.

– Three-time PGA TOUR champion won Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic in consecutive starts in 2020. Harold Varner III – Fan favorite and 2016 Australian PGA Championship winner.

– Fan favorite and 2016 Australian PGA Championship winner. Jimmy Walker – 2016 PGA Championship winner and six-time PGA TOUR winner.

– 2016 PGA Championship winner and six-time PGA TOUR winner. Bubba Watson – 12-time PGA TOUR winner, including 2012 and 2014 Masters.

– 12-time PGA TOUR winner, including 2012 and 2014 Masters. Danny Willett – 2016 Masters champion.

– 2016 Masters champion. Gary Woodland – 2019 U.S. Open champion and four-time PGA TOUR winner.

Additionally, the Rocket Mortgage Classic awarded sponsor exemptions to four-time PGA TOUR winner Camilo Villegas, Flint, Mich. native Willie Mack III, the 2011 Michigan Amateur champion and Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA) Tour standout, Davis Thompson, a University of Georgia product who turned professional earlier this month and left his No. 2 world amateur ranking behind, and Oklahoma State product and victorious 2021 United States Walker Cup player Austin Eckroat. The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be Thompson’s third pro start, and Eckroat’s second pro start, on the PGA TOUR.

Five additional spots in the Rocket Mortgage Classic field will be awarded Monday to the winner of THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage – an inaugural 36-hole tournament taking place at Detroit Golf Club – and four Monday qualifiers.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is listed below. More tournament information is available at www.RocketMortgageClassic.com.



