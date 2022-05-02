Rocket Mortgage Classic Tickets On Sale Now

DETROIT (May 2, 2022) – The Rocket Mortgage Classic announced that daily grounds tickets and shared hospitality passes for the 2022 tournament will go on sale today. Detroit’s annual PGA TOUR event returns to Detroit Golf Club for the fourth straight year July 26-31, and tickets are available now at RocketMortgageClassic.com.

“We are excited to get ticket sales underway for the 2022 tournament,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “As we enter our fourth year here in Detroit, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has established itself as a favorite summer tradition for residents of the city and beyond. Whether you’re looking to come out and watch the PGA TOUR’s best golfers up close and personal or you’re just a fan of exciting community events and summer fun, there’s something for everyone. When you add in the positive impact that the Rocket Mortgage Classic makes every year through our Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide, it’s an event that’s truly meaningful to our Detroit communities.”

All Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets are digital and day-specific, and fans are encouraged to buy tickets early for the best prices.

Grounds passes start at $60 for the first round (Thursday, July 28), $70 for the second round (Friday, July 29) and $80 per day for the final two rounds (Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31).

Shared hospitality options include the LendingTree Lounge starting at $100 per day and the Michelob Ultra Athletic Club beginning at $250 per day. Both venues offer upgraded viewing experiences featuring tented and outdoor seating, upgraded food and beverage for purchase and private restrooms. The LendingTree Lounge overlooks the 16th green, with views of the 16th fairway 17th tee and 13th green. The Michelob Ultra Athletic Club brings fans into the heart of the most exciting part of the course – AREA 313 – with up-close views of the entire par-3 15th hole as well as the 14th green and 16th tee, and offers fans a festive, world-class tournament experience to entertain friends, families or business associates.

Kids 15 and under receive a complimentary grounds ticket when accompanied by a ticketed adult (up to four kids per adult) Thursday-Sunday. Thanks to Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy, all local fans will receive complimentary admission and parking on Tuesday, July 26 for the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble and the Youth Golf Clinic presented by The Children’s Foundation, as well as on Wednesday, July 27 for the Delta Dental Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Parking for Thursday-Sunday competition rounds can be purchased starting at $20 per day. All public parking Thursday-Sunday will be at Wayne State University, with shuttle service to and from Detroit Golf Club. During Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy on Tuesday and Wednesday, complimentary public parking will be offered at University of Detroit Mercy – McNichols Campus, with shuttle service to and from Detroit Golf Club.

­­

The Rocket Giving Fund – the nonprofit which manages the Rocket Mortgage Classic – in partnership with title sponsor Rocket Mortgage, raised more than $1.35 million through the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic to support local nonprofits. From that amount, more than $800,000 was invested with community partners supporting the tournament’s Changing the Course initiative to bridge Detroit’s digital divide.

Since 2019, the event has invested more than $5.25 million into nonprofit organizations, including $3.2 million through the Changing the Course initiative first launched in 2020.

To inquire about hospitality or sponsorship opportunities, please email sponsorship@rocketmortgageclassic.com.