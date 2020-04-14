Rocket Mortgage Classic Updated Information

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
The PGA TOUR has announced the postponement of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to July 2-5. The 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic will go forward without fans present as a TV-only experience.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic greatly appreciates the support of its ticket buyers, and are offering you a number of options for how to handle your 2020 ticket purchase.
In response to many inquiries asking how to support the Rocket Mortgage Classic during this time, we have added a donation option. Your donation of the cost of your 2020 ticket will support the tournament’s DETROIT RECOVERY DRIVE initiative to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts in health and education here in Detroit.
In addition to supporting the tournament’s charitable efforts, your donation will also provide additional exclusive offers for our most dedicated golf fans as appreciation for continuing to support the Rocket Mortgage Classic during this time.
Exclusive offers:
Lock in your 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic ticket price for two years (The tickets you purchased in 2020 will be the same price for you in 2021 and 2022).
12% off select Rocket Mortgage Classic merchandise
12% off select concession options on site at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Exclusive surprise opportunities
For more information: Click Here
Donate 100% - The total cost of your 2020 tickets will be directed to the Rocket Giving Fund, the charitable arm of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, to assist in supporting our DETROIT RECOVERY DRIVE fundraising efforts in this time of great need. An acknowledgement of your donation will be provided for your records, and additional exclusive deals will be offered as appreciation for your continued support.
Donate 12% – Donate 12% of your 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic ticket purchase to the Rocket Giving Fund, the charitable arm of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to assist in supporting our DETROIT RECOVERY DRIVE efforts in this time of great need. An acknowledgement of your donation will be provided for your records, and additional exclusive deals will be offered as appreciation for your continued support.
Receive a credit for 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic – The full value of your 2020 purchase will be credited to your account and can be applied to 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets.
Receive a refund – The value of your ticket purchase will be refunded to the credit card you used to make the purchase.
If you purchased tickets through RocketMortgageClassic.com, AXS or Flash Seats, refunds will be automatically processed by XXXXXX
If you purchased tickets through a secondary ticket provider, such as VividSeats, StubHub, Seat Geek or any other site,please contact those sites directly for inquiries regarding your ticket purchase.
Please click the link and select your preferred option by XXXXXX. If you do not respond by XXXX, we will automatically refund your ticket purchases.
For all ticketing inquires please contact, ticketing@rocketmortgageclassic.com
For all general inquires please contact, general@rocketmortgageclassic.com
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.