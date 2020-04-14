Rocket Mortgage Classic Updated Information

Ticket buyers have four options for their 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic purchase (ticket buyers can choose 1 of the 4 options):

Donate 100% - The total cost of your 2020 tickets will be directed to the Rocket Giving Fund, the charitable arm of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, to assist in supporting our DETROIT RECOVERY DRIVE fundraising efforts in this time of great need. An acknowledgement of your donation will be provided for your records, and additional exclusive deals will be offered as appreciation for your continued support.

Donate 12% – Donate 12% of your 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic ticket purchase to the Rocket Giving Fund, the charitable arm of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to assist in supporting our DETROIT RECOVERY DRIVE efforts in this time of great need. An acknowledgement of your donation will be provided for your records, and additional exclusive deals will be offered as appreciation for your continued support.

Receive a credit for 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic – The full value of your 2020 purchase will be credited to your account and can be applied to 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets.

Receive a refund – The value of your ticket purchase will be refunded to the credit card you used to make the purchase.

If you purchased tickets through RocketMortgageClassic.com, AXS or Flash Seats, refunds will be automatically processed



If you purchased tickets through a secondary ticket provider, such as VividSeats, StubHub, Seat Geek or any other site,please contact those sites directly for inquiries regarding your ticket purchase.

Please click the link and select your preferred option. If you do not respond, we will automatically refund your ticket purchases.

For all ticketing inquires please contact, ticketing@rocketmortgageclassic.com

For all general inquires please contact, general@rocketmortgageclassic.com