Rocket Mortgage Classic Update

DETROIT (April 16, 2020) – Today, Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage, and Rocket Mortgage Classic Executive Director Jason Langwell issued the following statement regarding the PGA Tour’s scheduling of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on July 2 – 5, 2020:
“We are incredibly proud to be announcing the scheduling of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Considering the heartbreaking impact of COVID on the City of Detroit and its residents, this was one of the most difficult decisions we, as a company, have made in a number of years. It was not a decision we took lightly. We consulted with leaders in our region, including Mayor Duggan, state officials, and key community partners such as Rev. Wendell Anthony. Based on their input, we ultimately decided to hold the event, and look forward to working with our community partners as we move forward.
After thoughtful reflection and hours of conversations, we believe that the Rocket Mortgage Classic offers an important opportunity to address critical issues in our community. In fact, we will be working with our partners to identify a significant issue or issues that impacts the families and youth of Detroit and will put our full weight behind it. Once identified, this tournament will be a means to raise money and awareness for this cause – issues such as disparity in education, internet availability and improved access to healthcare are currently examples of what we will be talking to our partners about. They are long-term, generational issues that have been thrust to the forefront as the city and its residents have battled this pandemic. While we as an organization are focused on the impact on Detroit, these are issues facing many across the U.S.
Our organization is rooted in a belief that we can impact the outcome. When we saw the community coming together with us to support this event and lift causes that matter, our team decided to find a way to make the Rocket Mortgage Classic happen, and I thank them for their commitment.
In our country – and around the world – Detroit is a symbol of toughness and innovation and the Rocket Mortgage Classic will shine a spotlight on our city which remains full of hope and vibrancy. Together, we will host a tournament that can be a vehicle for driving significant positive change."
-- Jay Farner, CEO, Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage
“The decision to move forward has been an intense and emotional discussion among the key stakeholders who have provided input along the way. In cooperation with the PGA TOUR and our broadcast partners and Detroit Golf Club, we are turning this tournament on its head. As this is a TV-only event with no spectators, we are examining new fundraising capabilities that have yet to be seen on the Tour. I, for one, am anticipating great things from the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the impact it will have on the city and its residents."
-- Jason Langwell, Executive Director, Rocket Mortgage Classic
Information will be available in the coming days at www.RocketMortgageClassic.com for those who have purchased tickets and hospitality. Please note the tournament will remain in contact with state and local officials regarding COVID.
April 16, 2020 – With additional time needed to ensure PGA TOUR tournaments are staged in the most safe and responsible manner possible given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the PGA TOUR is announcing further schedule modifications for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, as well as plans for the opening portion of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Regular Season, the restart of the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season and updates regarding the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada schedule.
“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”
The PGA TOUR had previously targeted the week of the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 18-24) as the restart of the TOUR season, which has been suspended since THE PLAYERS Championship was canceled on Thursday, March 12. For health and safety reasons due to COVID-19, today’s announcement delays that timeline three weeks – to June 8, starting with the Charles Schwab Challenge – with additional tournaments being repositioned between then and the season’s conclusion, which is the TOUR Championship, ending on Labor Day (September 7).
At this time, the TOUR plans to resume play with the first four events closed to the general public but will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities in order to determine the most appropriate on-site access in each market. As such, the TOUR will continually review available COVID-19-related protocols that could be implemented at PGA TOUR events to ensure the health and well-being for all involved.
All three events that were previously scheduled between May 18 and June 8 – the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rocket Mortgage Classic and the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide – have been moved to later dates in the calendar.
The RBC Heritage, originally slated for this week (April 13-19) but canceled on March 17, has been added back to the PGA TOUR schedule in the week formerly occupied by the U.S. Open, which – as previously announced – has been postponed to September.
The RBC Canadian Open, originally scheduled for the week of June 8, has been canceled. Click here for a statement from the RBC Canadian Open. The Barbasol Championship, originally scheduled for July 13-19 opposite The Open Championship, has been canceled. The Open Championship was canceled on April 6.
Three invitationals on the updated schedule, the Charles Schwab Challenge (120 players), RBC Heritage (132 players) and the Memorial Tournament (120 players), will see their respective field sizes increase to 144 to provide additional playing opportunities for PGA TOUR members.
Summary of PGA TOUR events from 2019-20 schedule affected by date changes or cancellations:
Revised 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season schedule:
With 22 events having been played through the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the adjusted season-long schedule – subject to change – now consists of 36 events, including three FedExCup Playoffs events concluding with the TOUR Championship over Labor Day weekend, where the 2020 FedExCup Champion will be crowned.
With the health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR tournaments being of utmost importance, the TOUR will be working with its media partners on production plans upon the restart to the season. CBS is scheduled to televise the Charles Schwab Challenge through THE NORTHERN TRUST (11 consecutive events, inclusive of PGA Championship), and NBC is scheduled to televise the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship, culminating on Labor Day Monday.
2020-21 PGA TOUR Season:
Additionally, the TOUR today introduced the season-opening weeks of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season, which now has 13 FedExCup events, including – as announced on April 6 by the USGA and Augusta National Golf Club, respectively – the U.S. Open and Masters Tournament.
“This portion of our 2020-21 schedule is possible only because of the many partners who have worked tirelessly to grow their events and impact the lives of those in need in their respective communities, and our players, who have embraced the expanded fall schedule in recent years,” said PGA TOUR Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder. “We’d like to express our appreciation to the leadership of the Safeway Open, Houston Open and Mayakoba Golf Classic – which will conclude our calendar year schedule in Riviera Maya, Mexico – for their flexibility, which allowed for the U.S. Open and Masters Tournament to be played in the fall. The accommodations will help the global golf community maximize the 2020 calendar, which will be incredibly impactful for our fans and put us in a strong position heading into 2021.”
2020-21 PGA TOUR Season Schedule (fall portion):
After 10 years, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier will no longer be on the PGA TOUR’s schedule, as per a mutual agreement by The Greenbrier and the PGA TOUR.
“We are very grateful to Governor Jim Justice and his Greenbrier Resort for a highly successful 10 years of partnership with the PGA TOUR,” said Pazder. “Governor Justice’s vision and leadership helped shine a light on the men and women that serve our country through the military and first responder programs he implemented through the tournament, and The Greenbrier Resort was an incredibly unique and world-class venue that our players will always remember and cherish.”
Please see link for statement from The Greenbrier.
Korn Ferry Tour Schedule
In addition to the PGA TOUR’s schedule modifications, the Korn Ferry Tour announced the postponement of the Evans Scholars Invitational (May 18-24), as well as the cancellation of the REX Hospital Open (May 25-31), BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation (June 1-7) and Live + Work in Maine Open (June 8-14). The Tour will return to competition with a new tournament to be contested in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the week of June 8-14. The $600,000 event will be held at TPC Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley Course) and operated by the Korn Ferry Tour without fans in attendance. The Dye’s Valley Course served as host of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship from 2013 through 2015.
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada is postponing the first six scheduled events of its 2020 season. The tournaments affected are the Canada Life Open in Vancouver (May 28-31); the DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist in Victoria (June 4-7); the GolfBC Championship in Kelowna (June 11-14); the Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open in Lethbridge (June 25-28); the Prince Edward Island Pro-Am in Cardigan (July 2-5); and the Osprey Valley Open outside Toronto, in Caledon (July 9-12). The Mackenzie Tour expects to make more announcements in the next couple weeks with additional information about the 2020 schedule, as well as Qualifying Tournament sites and dates.
PGA TOUR Champions, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series-China
Information regarding PGA TOUR Champions and the PGA TOUR’s other two International Tours, in Latin America and China, will be announced in the coming weeks.
