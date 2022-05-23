It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Since the Rocket Mortgage Classic began in Detroit in 2019, the tournament has consistently introduced innovative ideas and fan experiences that appeal to all guests. This year will be no exception, as the event is set to feature several enhanced amenities as the PGA TOUR tournament returns to Detroit Golf Club July 26-31.
Beginning in 2022, the Rocket Mortgage Classic will feature exciting new areas open to all ticket holders, each with its own unique benefits for fans to enjoy the event in refreshed and exciting ways:
Click here to download the RMC course map.
Fan-Friendly Access
Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy - In celebration of everything that makes Detroit a great place to live, work and play, the Rocket Mortgage Classic introduces complementary access on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 26 & 27) of tournament week for all residents of the 313 and beyond. All fans will receive admission and parking on Tuesday, July 26 for the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble, and the Youth Golf Clinic presented by The Children’s Foundation, as well as on Wednesday, July 27 for the Delta Dental Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. No ticket required for complimentary parking and admissions!
Parking – On Tuesday and Wednesday, General Public parking is located at the Lot D - University of Detroit Mercy – McNichols Campus. Parking will be complimentary as part of Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy. No parking pass required for entry. Thursday – Sunday, General Public parking is located at Lot W - Wayne State University. Parking is $20 for Thursday & Sunday and $25 for Friday & Saturday.
THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage - Complimentary admission to final round of THE JOHN SHIPPEN on Sunday, July 24.
Youth Tickets - Up to four (4) youth, ages 15 and under, will have complimentary grounds admissions with each ticketed adult all week long.
Autograph Zones and Policy
