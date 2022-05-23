Enhanced Experience

Since the Rocket Mortgage Classic began in Detroit in 2019, the tournament has consistently introduced innovative ideas and fan experiences that appeal to all guests. This year will be no exception, as the event is set to feature several enhanced amenities as the PGA TOUR tournament returns to Detroit Golf Club July 26-31.

Beginning in 2022, the Rocket Mortgage Classic will feature exciting new areas open to all ticket holders, each with its own unique benefits for fans to enjoy the event in refreshed and exciting ways:





The Turn – This space features stadium-style seating with views of the first tee, plus an adjoining lounge overlooking the par-3 ninth hole. Enjoy craft cocktails and hang out with friends and family.



Treehouse – This brand-new elevated fan deck is located behind the green at the par-3 fifth hole and provides 360-degree views of five holes (No. 1 green and Nos. 5-8).



AREA 313 Grove & AREA 313 Village – Continuing as the center of the action at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, AREA 313 showcases two newly created areas for fans to gather. AREA 313 Grove is a tree-lined, shaded location between holes 10, 11 and 14 where friends and family can find a shaded spot under the tree to relax and unwind while enjoying specialty food and drinks, exclusive to the Grove location. AREA 313 Village is nestled between the 16th and 17th holes and features a giant LED videoboard so fans can follow all the action of the competition while enjoying food and refreshments for purchase from the tournament’s largest concession stand.



High Noon Sun Deck – Fans can watch players approach the 17th green and take great photos from this elevated location. Adults can relax with a High Noon while they watch players come down the closing stretch at Detroit Golf Club.



