CLINIC OVERVIEW:

The Youth Golf Clinic presented by The Children's Foundation will provide elementary and middle school age students of the game an opportunity to learn fundamental golf skills and tips from PGA TOUR Professionals. In addition to the PGA TOUR players demonstrating a variety of shots and competing in a skills challenge, the Kids attending the clinic will also get a chance to ask the players a question, interact with some of Detroit’s favorite sports mascots, win free prizes and enjoy pizza provided by Crispelli’s Bakery & Pizzeria.

