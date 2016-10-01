Transportation & Parking

Getting to the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tickets and parking passes for this year’s event at Detroit Golf Club, July 26-31, will be digital.

Parking passes are required for entry and can only be purchased online. Parking is not included in your ticket purchase and will need to be secured separately via RocketMortgageClassic.com or AXS.com.

ALL PARKING MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE. NO CASH PAY PARKING will be available. Parking will also be Mobile Entry Only. You will need to have your mobile parking barcode ready to show at the entrance to the parking lot.

Parking space is limited and carpooling is encouraged. Each car must purchase a parking pass. Please make sure to always lock your vehicles. The Rocket Mortgage Classic is not responsible for lost or stolen items.

Purchasing Parking Passes

Tuesday & Wednesday– Complimentary parking and admission courtesy of Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy

Located at Lot D, University of Detroit Mercy (4001W McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48221)

Thursday- $20 per day

Friday- $25 per day

Saturday- $25 per day

Sunday- $20 per day

Located at Lot W, Wayne State University (1080 W Warren Ave., Detroit, MI 48201)

ADA Parking - Located at Lot V - State Fairgrounds Lot (20110 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI). No advance reservation required for this complimentary parking lot. You will just need to show your handicap parking permit.



• New this year, not only will there be ADA viewing platforms at Holes 1, 16, and 18 – the Rocket Mortgage Classic is also providing access into ALL Open to the Public structures: High Noon, Fan Duel, and Craft Cocktail Lounge.

(All parking must be purchased in advance; there will be no on-site sales)

