Transportation & Parking

Getting to the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Tickets and parking passes for this year’s event at Detroit Golf Club, July 26-31, will be digital.
Parking passes are required for entry and can only be purchased online. Parking is not included in your ticket purchase and will need to be secured separately via RocketMortgageClassic.com or AXS.com.
ALL PARKING MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE. NO CASH PAY PARKING will be available. Parking will also be Mobile Entry Only. You will need to have your mobile parking barcode ready to show at the entrance to the parking lot.
Parking space is limited and carpooling is encouraged. Each car must purchase a parking pass. Please make sure to always lock your vehicles. The Rocket Mortgage Classic is not responsible for lost or stolen items.
Purchasing Parking Passes
Tuesday & Wednesday– Complimentary parking and admission courtesy of Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy
Located at Lot D, University of Detroit Mercy (4001W McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48221)
Thursday- $20 per day
Friday- $25 per day
Saturday- $25 per day
Sunday- $20 per day
Located at Lot W, Wayne State University (1080 W Warren Ave., Detroit, MI 48201)
ADA Parking - Located at Lot V - State Fairgrounds Lot (20110 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI). No advance reservation required for this complimentary parking lot. You will just need to show your handicap parking permit.
• New this year, not only will there be ADA viewing platforms at Holes 1, 16, and 18 – the Rocket Mortgage Classic is also providing access into ALL Open to the Public structures: High Noon, Fan Duel, and Craft Cocktail Lounge.
(All parking must be purchased in advance; there will be no on-site sales)
Shuttle Service
The tournament will offer round-trip shuttle service to the Main Entrance of the Rocket Mortgage Classic for fans parked in tournament-designated lots. All parking must be purchased in advance. All bus capacities will adhere to local and State health and safety guidelines.
Shuttle services at parking venues to Detroit Golf Club will begin prior to the gate times.
Shuttle Service Schedule:
• Tuesday – Lot D Shuttle: 9:30 AM to 8:30 PM
• Wednesday – Lot D Shuttle: 6:30 AM to 8:30 PM
• Thursday – Lot D & W Shuttles: 6:30 AM to 8:30 PM
• Friday – Lot D & W Shuttles: 6:30 AM to 8:30 PM
• Saturday – Lot D & W Shuttles: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
• Sunday – Lot D & W Shuttles: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Rideshare
The Rideshare pick-ups/drop-off point will be the same location as previous years, the Palmer Park Community Building, located at 1121 Merrill Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI 48203.
The parking lot is accessible through Merrill Plaisance Street, which can be accessed from Woodward Avenue. This parking lot will not be accessible coming from 7 Mile Rd to Pontchartrain Boulevard.
Please be aware that limited rideshare options in the area may result in longer than usual wait times when departing Detroit Golf Club.
Thanks to our partners at AAA, complimentary electric GEST shuttles will be provided to transport patrons from the ride share lot to the main tournament entrance.
