TICKET PACKAGES
The Quicken Loans National is D.C.'s PGA TOUR event. It delivers live PGA TOUR golf to your backyard every summer, bringing family, friends and colleagues together for world-class golf action in a lively social setting. It is the destination to join Tiger Woods and the PGA TOUR's stars and witness the next memorable moment in the Quicken Loans National history. All tickets to the Quicken Loans National include access to ample natural amphitheater seating and fun public experiences including The Yard, GREY GOOSE 19th Hole, viewing decks on 18 fairway and Family Village.
COMPLIMENTARY YOUTH TICKETS
CAPITAL CLUB
The Capital Club is a shared, climate-controlled venue offering guests a first-class hospitality experience on 18 green. Guests can escape the heat by lounging inside the air-conditioned venue and watching the action from flat-screen TVs or sitting in the stadium-style seating on the patio with premier views of the tournament's finishing hole.
Details
- $375 per ticket, per day (Thursday and Friday sold out)
- Deluxe lunch buffet, afternoon snacks and full beverage service
- Upgraded executive restrooms
INDEPENDENCE PAVILION
The Independence Pavilion is a shared, open-air venue offering guests a incredible social entertainment experience overlooking 16 green. Guests will have access to complimentary food and beverage service amid a covered, open-air deck while enjoying all of the tournament action from the military hole at TPC Potomac.
Details
- $275 per ticket, per day (Thursday-Sunday)
- Complimentary food and beverage options
- Upgraded executive restrooms
CABANAS
NEW in 2018, cabanas are now attached to the climate-controlled Trophy Club. Enjoy your own private tent on 17 tee at TPC Potomac as the action comes to you. With 10 tickets per package, a cabana is ultimate viewing party for groups in an intimate setting. Enjoy a refreshing drink, friendly conversation, comfortable seating and amazing golf views all without leaving your personal cabana.
Details:
- $2,000 per cabana, per day (Saturday or Sunday) - 10 tickets, 5 parkings passes
- $15 food and beverage credit included per ticket
- Upgraded executive restrooms
TROPHY CLUB
Take in all the excitement from the center of the action. Located alongside 17 tee, the Trophy Club allows you to enjoy watching every shot on this picturesque par-3. The Trophy Club is a premier, climate-controlled venue with upgraded retail food and beverage menu. Enjoy lunch in the comfort of the air-conditioned club or grab a front-row seat on the stadium seats overlooking the 17th hole.
Details
- $75 per ticket, per day - sold out
- Youth tickets available at the box office ($35) - limited quantity available
- Upgraded executive restrooms
GROUNDS
NEW in 2018, you have the ultimate flexibility to attend on the day of your choice. All competition grounds tickets are now valid any one-day, (Thursday-Sunday). Join us and be a part of the action. Follow Tiger Woods around all 18 holes or camp out at one of our open-to-the-public destinations while enjoying the Quicken Loans National.
Details
- $20 per Wednesday pro-am ticket
- $39 per competition round ticket (Thursday-Sunday)
- Competition round tickets are valid any one-day
VETERANS TICKETS
The Quicken Loans National pays tribute to our military veterans. All military veterans are eligible to receive 50 percent off regularly priced grounds tickets, after verification through GovX. With a valid-any-one-day ticket, veterans now have flexible options for attending the Quicken Loans National. Veteran tickets will be available at a later date.
Pricing:
- 50 percent off regularly priced grounds tickets
- Access to open-to-the-public destinations on course
- Veteran tickets also available at box office with valid military ID
COLLEGE STUDENT SPECIAL
Don't let being on a budget keep you from attending the Quicken Loans National. Students can purchase up to two discounted competition round grounds tickets. Grab your roommate and friends and enjoy the action at TPC Potomac. College students can purchased tickets online after verification through SheerID. High school students can purchase tickets at the box office. Student tickets will be available at a later date.
Pricing:
- $25 per ticket (Thursday-Sunday)
- Flexibility to attend on any one-day of the tournament
- Maximum of 2 tickets per student
- Student tickets also available at box office
PARKING
ON-SITE PARKING
NEW for 2018, fans can purchase on-site parking just steps away from the Main Entrance to the tournament. Located on-site at TPC Potomac, skip the shuttle ride and enjoy the ease of parking and walking into The National.
Details
- $49 per day (Wednesday and Sunday: Thursday-Saturday sold out)
- Location - 10051 Oaklyn Drive, Potomac, MD 20854
GENERAL PARKING
Parking for the 2017 Quicken Loans National is located at Rock Springs Parking Lot in Bethesda, Maryland. Complementary shuttles will run between the parking lot and the main entrance of the tournament at TPC Potomac.
Details
- CASH ONLY paid upon entry - $20
- Rock Springs Parking Lot
- 6720 Rockledge Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817
- Tournament tickets are not needed to ride the shuttle