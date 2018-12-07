It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
In a golfing community where you can play a different course each day for two months, it takes a lot for just one club to rise to the top. Yet, in its short history, Tiburon Golf Club has done just that. Our two sophisticated and challenging 18-hole championship courses, designed by golf legend Greg Norman, are a favorite of both amateur enthusiasts and professional golfers alike.
At Tiburon, Norman melded a rare blend of traditional and modern elements to create a course of elegance and beauty, yet a challenge for players of every level. Nowhere else will you find the combination of stacked sod-wall bunkers, spectacular green surrounds cut to the height of most greens, and tricky coquina waste bunkers. Both The Black and The Gold courses are nestled in 800 acres of native Florida foliage, which compliment the beauty of their natural surroundings. The absence of rough and the meticulously maintained turf throughout both courses present golfers a variety of challenging shots, especially around the greens. Hit an errant shot and your ball becomes part of our pristine Florida landscape.
Certified as an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary by Audubon International, Tiburon reflects a strong commitment to enhancing and protecting the natural resources of the area's wildlife through education, research and stewardship.
Finding the fairway is paramount on this tight, right-to-left
par 4. The support slope on the right side of the fairway will help
kick the drive around the dogleg, an accurate second shot is
required to this deep but narrow crowned green.
Like the previous hole, the support slope on the right side of
the fairway can be used to avoid the waste bunker that protects the
entire left side of the hole and extends behind the green. The
generous green is protected left by the waste bunker and right by a
collection swell.
Wind conditions can dictate club selection on the longest par 3
on the course. The large green is well-protected by sod-wall
bunkers left and right. Again, playing to the center of the green
is the smart move here. Par is a very good score.
The sixth is the longest hole on the course, and the ideal drive
is up the left-center of the fairway. Only the longest players can
reach the green in two, so laying up on the left side of the
fairwaynear the fairway bunkers leaves the best approach to this
small, shallow green.
This short par 3 is protected by a lake, with sod-wall bunkers
left and waste bunkers right. A high fade to the right center of
the green is the safest play. The slope of the green can be used to
collect shots to the protected left pin placements.
Finding the fairway is paramount off the tee to this long par 4.
The right side of the fairway will leave an approach that requires
little or no carry over the water. The safe play is to the
right-center of the green. Don't come up short, as sand and water
protect the front and left of the green.
This short, left-to-right par 4 hole gives a player many options
off the tee. The conservative play is to lay up short of the
fairway bunkers with a long iron or fairway wood, leaving a short
iron to an open green. Those choosing driver off the tee need to
play up the right side to avoid driving through the fairway.
The play here is a drive up the left side of this straightaway
par 4 to leave an open approach. The green is protected on the
right by water and sod-wall.
This long par 3 is protected by water and several large,
sod-wall bunkers. Wind conditions and pin placement will
significantly affect club selection to the large green.
This left-to-right par 5 is a three-shot hole for most players.
The longest players can cut the corner off the tee and avoid the
water to the right. The left side of the fairway leaves the best
angle for the second shot, and players are advised to take enough
club to safely clear the water. The green is protected on the right
by a large bunker, but attention must be paid to the steep
collection swale to the left of the green.
Golfers shouldn't let the bunker short of the green cause them
to misjudge the distance to this par 3, trust the yardage for club
selection on the course's final par 3.
This par 5 is reachable with a good drive up the left side. Be
aware of the water up the right side on your second shot. Those
laying up should play short of the approach bunkers or up into the
generous collection areas left of the green. This leaves a short
pitch to a small, rolling green.
The ideal tee shot on the final hole is up the right side of the
generous fairway to avoid the water and leave an open approach to
the green protected on the left by water and bunkers. The safe play
is to the center of the green. Par is a good score here.
