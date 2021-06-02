IMPORTANT VOLUNTEER INFORMATION

VIRTUAL TRAINING

Virtual training will take place the week of June 1st. You should have received your training date, time, and link by your committee chair. Please reach out to them if you have not received it.

Please make every effort call in to the training as there will be important information related to your shift assignment for tournament week

UNIFORM DISTRIBUTION

Saturday June 5 th and Sunday June 6 th

and Sunday June 6 9am to 5pm

You have the ability to pick up for friends/family if they are not able to attend

If you are unable to attend over the weekend, we will have an area designated for uniform pickup in volunteer village throughout the week. Please make sure you pick up your uniform before your first shift

If you have trainings during tournament week, you can pick up your uniforms at that time also. Please make sure that you pick up your uniforms BEFORE your first shift.

UNIFORMS

What you will receive

2 polos

1 Volunteer Hat

Parking Pass and Credential

1 Poncho

Please wear khaki bottoms with your polo (pants, shorts, skirt, skorts)

PARKING

VOLUNTEER PARKING WILL BE LOCATED IN LOT 5 (there will be signage)

Please see the below link for a google map of where volunteer parking will be located:

CLICK HERE

Lot 5 will be located off of Route 278 and Gillison Branch Rd

You will need your volunteer parking pass (hangtag) to enter the lot during tournament week

If you are unable to pick up your parking pass at uniform distribution this weekend, your name will be left with security at the entrance to the lot.

Volunteer HQ is located in front of volunteer parking

Helpful Tip – please use Google Maps instead of Waze