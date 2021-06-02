IMPORTANT VOLUNTEER INFORMATION

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree
Virtual training will take place the week of June 1st. You should have received your training date, time, and link by your committee chair. Please reach out to them if you have not received it.
Please make every effort call in to the training as there will be important information related to your shift assignment for tournament week
You have the ability to pick up for friends/family if they are not able to attend
If you are unable to attend over the weekend, we will have an area designated for uniform pickup in volunteer village throughout the week. Please make sure you pick up your uniform before your first shift
If you have trainings during tournament week, you can pick up your uniforms at that time also. Please make sure that you pick up your uniforms BEFORE your first shift.
Please wear khaki bottoms with your polo (pants, shorts, skirt, skorts)
VOLUNTEER PARKING WILL BE LOCATED IN LOT 5 (there will be signage)
Please see the below link for a google map of where volunteer parking will be located:
CLICK HERE
Lot 5 will be located off of Route 278 and Gillison Branch Rd
You will need your volunteer parking pass (hangtag) to enter the lot during tournament week
If you are unable to pick up your parking pass at uniform distribution this weekend, your name will be left with security at the entrance to the lot.
Volunteer HQ is located in front of volunteer parking
Helpful Tip – please use Google Maps instead of Waze
