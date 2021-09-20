Tournament Staff

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
For more information, please contact the FedEx St. Jude Championship Staff:
Executive Director
Office: 901-748-0534
DarrellMSmith@pgatourhq.com
Tournament Director
Office: 901-748-0534
ErinStone@pgatourhq.com
Tournament Operations Manager
Office: 901-748-0534
TimLawman@pgatourhq.com
Sales Manager
Office: 901-748-0534
MattYoung@pgatourhq.com
Manager Tournament Services
Office: 901-748-0534
NikkiPaine@pgatourhq.com
Volunteer Coordinator
Office: 901-748-0534
AnnieParis@pgatourmail.com
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.