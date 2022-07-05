FedEx St. Jude Championship announces youth and military ticket policies

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament officials today announced youth and military ticket policies for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, as the PGA TOUR arrives in Memphis for the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs, Aug. 10-14.

Those looking for an activity the entire family can enjoy should look no further than the FedEx St. Jude Championship. At the championship, a maximum of two children ages 15 and under are admitted free per one ticketed adult (applies to grounds access only). Daily grounds tickets start at just $30 along with access to all public fan areas, making the event a great family experience. Whether you are a hard-core golf fan, a sports fan or just looking to get outside for a day with the kids, the FedEx St. Jude Championship has something for everyone.

The 2022 event will also acknowledge the commitment and service of our U.S. Military by offering complimentary tickets each day (Aug. 10-14) for active duty and reserve members. Military retirees, veterans, and their dependents will be offered discounted tickets at $15 plus tax on Wednesday and $35 plus tax Thursday through Sunday.

All military should visit FedExChampionship.com and follow links and instructions to redeem tickets digitally in advance of the championship. Please note military members will need an active GovX account to verify military status and unlock ticket offer. If military members don’t have one tied to their military credentials, they must visit www.govx.com to create an account.

Parking Information

General parking for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be located at Lot X from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 14. Parking passes are fulfilled digitally, and fans are encouraged to purchase in advance at FedExChampionship.com.

Lot X is located at the FedEx Headquarters at 3640 Hacks Cross Road. The parking passes for Lot X are $20 per day and credit card only for advance purchase.

For those looking to take advantage of the family-friendly activities on Wednesday, including the return of the Pro-Am, fans are welcome to complimentary parking in Lot C, onsite off Winchester Road with direct access to the course via No. 17 green.

Fans are also encouraged to utilize the rideshare option to TPC Southwind, located near 3400 Players Club Parkway just between No. 1 green and No. 2 tee. Enter “FedEx St. Jude Championship” as your destination and tournament guests will be dropped off at the Rideshare entrance. When leaving the course, exit tournament grounds through the Rideshare entry and follow tournament signage to the designated Rideshare pick-up area outside the gates.

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will mark Memphis’ first year hosting a FedExCup Playoffs event, signaling a new era of professional golf in the Bluff City. Golf’s postseason will begin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which will invite the top players in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the regular season.

For an upgraded tournament experience, the FedEx St. Jude Championship offers access to the Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club and TPC Southwind Clubhouse. In addition, the championship has a wide array of hospitality opportunities to entertain clients, gather co-workers or indulge with friends. Visit FedExChampionship.com/hospitality to inquire about availability.

Fans can purchase tickets and parking at FedExChampionship.com, and are encouraged to follow the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.