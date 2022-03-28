Exclusive ticket pre-sale with ticket launch partner Mastercard

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Tickets on sale to general public beginning Wednesday, April 6
MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Tournament officials announced today an exclusive ticket pre-sale opportunity via ticket launch partner Mastercard® for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, Aug. 10-14. The exclusive presale for Mastercard® Cardholders to purchase tickets to the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs will begin Monday, March 28 and last through Sunday, April 3.
Tickets will officially go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 6.
The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will mark Memphis’ first year hosting a FedExCup Playoffs event, the culmination of the season-long competition that is the centerpiece of the PGA TOUR Season. The tournament will host the top 125 players in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season, with only 70 players advancing to the following week’s BMW Championship.
During the exclusive ticket pre-sale window, Mastercard® Cardholders will gain early access to a limited quantity of daily grounds tickets and upgraded ticket options to the Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club and TPC Southwind Clubhouse. Cardholders are limited to four (4) tickets per day per cardholder email.
Daily grounds tickets to the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship for Mastercard® Cardholders are available at the guaranteed lowest price point starting at $25 for Wednesday, $60 for Thursday, and $65 each for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Upgraded ticket options to the event at TPC Southwind are also available to Mastercard® Cardholders during this early offer window with Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club tickets starting at $175 and TPC Southwind Clubhouse tickets at $500.
Please note exclusive ticket pre-sale offer ends Sunday, April 3. Terms and conditions apply. Limited quantities available.
For more information about the FedEx St. Jude Championship, please visit FedExChampionship.com. Fans are also encouraged to follow the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.
Terms and Conditions
Offers exclusive to Mastercard cardholders. Tickets must be purchased with a valid Mastercard. Limited quantities available. All tickets sold on a first come, first served basis. Pre-sale offer ends 4/1/22 at 4:00 pm ET or when tickets sell out, whichever occurs first. Offer subject to availability and offer may be modified or withdrawn without prior notice. Tickets are subject to terms and conditions thereon. Substitutions, cash redemption, returns and exchanges are not permitted. Mastercard is not responsible for transportation to or from the event. Event is rain or shine. Tickets are not refundable, not transferable and cannot be replaced under any circumstances. Void where prohibited. By participating, individuals agree to be bound by these Terms & Conditions. Participants must adhere to venue rules related to Covid-19 regulations, if any. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark, of MastercardIncorporated International ©2022 Mastercard.
