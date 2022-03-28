Exclusive ticket pre-sale with ticket launch partner Mastercard

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Tournament officials announced today an exclusive ticket pre-sale opportunity via ticket launch partner Mastercard® for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, Aug. 10-14. The exclusive presale for Mastercard® Cardholders to purchase tickets to the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs will begin Monday, March 28 and last through Sunday, April 3.

Tickets will officially go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 6.

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will mark Memphis’ first year hosting a FedExCup Playoffs event, the culmination of the season-long competition that is the centerpiece of the PGA TOUR Season. The tournament will host the top 125 players in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season, with only 70 players advancing to the following week’s BMW Championship.

During the exclusive ticket pre-sale window, Mastercard® Cardholders will gain early access to a limited quantity of daily grounds tickets and upgraded ticket options to the Michelob ULTRA Athletic Club and TPC Southwind Clubhouse. Cardholders are limited to four (4) tickets per day per cardholder email.