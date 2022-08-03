General Information

Event Information

Concessions & Merchandise

All transactions will be cashless

Tickets & Badges

Complimentary Youth Tickets for ages 15 and under

Youth ages 5 and under are allowed within hospitality venues with a properly ticketed adult at no additional cost. While children are permitted, our hospitality venues are not equipped for children.

Hospitality, Parking, and VIP tickets will be fulfilled digitally.

Prohibited Items

NO radios/other noise-producing devices

NO coolers

NO weapons of any kind

NO outside beverages or beverage containers

For a comprehensive list of items, please CLICK HERE

You must return prohibited items to your vehicle before entering the grounds. Please be prepared to submit yourself and personal items for inspection.

Bag Policy

• Opaque bags 6x6x6 and smaller are allowed

• Clear bags 12x6x12 and smaller are allowed

• Spectators may bring food in one gallon clear plastic bags where food items are also wrapped in clear wrap

Inclement Weather

Observe the leaderboards throughout the golf course for “Weather Warning” signs that will appear to inclement weather moving into the area. Follow FedEx St. Jude Championship on Twitter @FedExChamp for up-to-date information during weather delays. Spectators are advised to take precautions PRIOR to play being suspended. If the siren sounds, seek shelter immediately.

Handicapped Parking

Handicapped parking will be available in Lot X, located at 3640 Hacks Cross Road, Memphis, TN 38125. ADA accessible van shuttles will run from Lot X to the tournament main entrance. Mobility impaired cart shuttles will be provided to designated areas around the course. All hospitality and VIP ticket venues are ADA accessible.

Neighborhood Access

Ticket holders who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the course will be able to walk in through the Gallery Drive entrance off the 1st tee and the Tournament Drive entrance located between the 13th Green and 14th Tee. Parking in these neighborhoods will be limited to those with the proper permit and will be heavily enforced.

Rideshare

Guests who wish to be dropped off may do so at our designated location near 3400 Players Club Parkway.