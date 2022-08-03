General Information

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
GATE AND WILL CALL HOURS:
Gate & Will Call Hours: Hours are tentative and subject to change.
Will Call is located at 3239 Players Club Parkway, Memphis, TN 38125.
Monday, August 8, 2022 – Course Closed to Public
Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Course Closed to Public
Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Practice Round, Course Open to Public
Thursday, August 11, 2022 – Round 1
Friday, August 12, 2022 – Round 2
Saturday, August 13, 2022 – Round 3
Sunday, August 14, 2022 – Final Round
Concessions & Merchandise
All transactions will be cashless
Tickets & Badges
Prohibited Items
You must return prohibited items to your vehicle before entering the grounds. Please be prepared to submit yourself and personal items for inspection.
Bag Policy
• Opaque bags 6x6x6 and smaller are allowed
• Clear bags 12x6x12 and smaller are allowed
• Spectators may bring food in one gallon clear plastic bags where food items are also wrapped in clear wrap
Inclement Weather
Observe the leaderboards throughout the golf course for “Weather Warning” signs that will appear to inclement weather moving into the area. Follow FedEx St. Jude Championship on Twitter @FedExChamp for up-to-date information during weather delays. Spectators are advised to take precautions PRIOR to play being suspended. If the siren sounds, seek shelter immediately.
Handicapped Parking
Handicapped parking will be available in Lot X, located at 3640 Hacks Cross Road, Memphis, TN 38125. ADA accessible van shuttles will run from Lot X to the tournament main entrance. Mobility impaired cart shuttles will be provided to designated areas around the course. All hospitality and VIP ticket venues are ADA accessible.
Neighborhood Access
Ticket holders who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the course will be able to walk in through the Gallery Drive entrance off the 1st tee and the Tournament Drive entrance located between the 13th Green and 14th Tee. Parking in these neighborhoods will be limited to those with the proper permit and will be heavily enforced.
Rideshare
Guests who wish to be dropped off may do so at our designated location near 3400 Players Club Parkway.
On a computer desktop, you may accept, transfer, view and manage tickets using the FedEx St. Jude Championship Account Manager Website. Tickets are mobile enabled, meaning that your tickets will only generate barcodes on a mobile device using the Account Manager site on a smartphone web browser. These tickets cannot be printed.
STEP BY STEP INSTRUCTIONS:
Once you transfer your tickets, you will receive a confirmation on the screen as well as via email. Please note that once the recipient accepts the tickets they will no longer be available in your account. For further instruction regarding your mobile tickets please visit the ‘Mobile Ticket FAQ’ portion of the Account Manager Page or Contact Us at ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or 1-800-404-7887.
To accept, transfer, view and manager your tickets via a mobile device, you can do so by using the original email you received or by visiting am.ticketmaster.com/pgmat.
Stay Connected
Mobile Device Policy
Here at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, we are proud that our guests will get the chance to show off their Southern Hospitality on a grand stage. Throughout the grounds, we do our best to implement the “Y’all” mindset to encourage our players, volunteers and spectators to make each guest feel welcome in our hometown. Etiquette and respect for fellow competitors is one of the first things golfers learn when playing the sport. It's ingrained in the competition. Players often applaud their competitors on the golf course, call penalties on themselves, move out of their line of site, remain still and silent when other players are hitting, etc. As such, please check out our code of conduct below:
Spectator Mobile Device Policy for PGA TOUR Tournaments:
If inclement weather is in the vicinity, spectators will be advised on electronic scoreboards. Spectators are encouraged to return to their vehicles or ticketed hospitality venue when this warning is given. Please do not presume that play will be canceled if it rains. Please follow our website, Facebook and/or Twitter feeds for the latest weather information. Re-entry to the tournament will be allowed following a suspension of play.
All items are subject to search. You will be asked to return all unauthorized items to your car.
Permitted:
Prohibited:
