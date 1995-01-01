It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
The Greenbrier Classic will be played on Greenbrier's first 18-hole golf course, The Old White TPC Course. The Old White was originally designed by Charles Blair Macdonald and Seth Raynor in 1914. Recently, the PGA TOUR has announced that The Old White Course has joined the TPC Network of clubs and is officially known as the Old White TPC Course. Following the inaugural event, The Old White Course went through some modifications. All 18 greens, as well as the practice putting and pitching greens, have been reconstructed with only minor tweaks to most. Changes include lengthening the course, narrowing fairways, expanding the lake on #16 and reseeding new greens on all 18 holes with Tyee Creeping Bentgrass. The yardage for the 2012 Greenbrier Classic is estimated to be 7,274 yards, with the par remaining at 70. Over the years, many of golfs legends, including former Greenbrier golf professional emeritus Sam Snead and current golf professional emeritus Tom Watson, have played this historic gem.
