Hideki Matsuyama in happy place at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

“The energy that the fans provide really helps out, it helps my game, but on the other hand, there’s pressure that goes along with it,” he said Tuesday. “I’ve been really impressed the last couple days … practice days, but still lots of members of the gallery have come out and cheered us on. Hopefully I can play my best and give everyone someone to root for.

“Winning is always the No. 1 goal, and hopefully I can do that here this week.”

Woods and Matsuyama each won the Masters and ZOZO in the same year; Matsuyama, ever a student of the game, noted this after his 2021 ZOZO victory. His triumph was all the sweeter after a near-miss at a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, where he had come up just short in a 7-for-1 playoff for the bronze.

“Hideki has said for a long time, ‘I want to win ZOZO, I want to win in Japan,’” said Shota Hayafuji, Matsuyama’s longtime caddie. “And to be able to do that after arriving in Japan on Tuesday, dealing with the time change and all the pressure, and to be able to overcome that, that was something only he could do.

“Probably 99 percent of the fans (in 2021) were rooting for him to win. There’s no doubt that had a huge effect on him, and to be able to win in front of them made it that much more enjoyable.”

Matsuyama has become not just one of Japan’s golf heroes, but also an icon in the country’s larger sporting culture. He grew up in Matsuyama, Ehime, Japan, and was introduced to golf by his dad at age 4, eventually becoming so infatuated with the game he transferred schools in eighth grade to facilitate the best possible training environment.

His breakout moment was a win at the 2010 Asian Amateur, which earned him a spot in the 2011 Masters, becoming the first Japanese amateur to take that route to Augusta National. He made the cut, a harbinger of things to come. Matsuyama reached No. 1 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2012 and joined the PGA TOUR in 2013 – he proudly noted his near-decade on TOUR in Tuesday’s press conference in Narashino.

After winning twice in his first three full seasons, Matsuyama reached another level with his three-victory season in 2017. Then came another level still. After winning the 2021 Masters, where Hayafuji memorably bowed on the 72nd green, Matsuyama was effusive in expressing his hopes to lift up Japanese golf culture.