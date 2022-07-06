How Billy Horschel has embraced life across the pond

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Billy Horschel wasn’t surprised by the results of a recent ancestry test. Turns out nearly three-quarters of his lineage could be traced back to the British Isles.

It makes sense for a man who employs an English caddie and statistician, roots for an English football club and last year picked up one of the biggest titles of his career in the same country.

Horschel, the 2014 FedExCup champion, has increasingly set his sights overseas as he enters the second half of his career. The importance of overseas success was emphasized by his college coach at Florida, Buddy Alexander, and Horschel said that watching DP World Tour events in the early mornings only added to his interest.

This week, he’s playing the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. He isn’t an exception in this field, though, as the tournament is co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. This week, 14 of the top 15 players in the world are gathered in the East Lothian region of Scotland. Horschel is one of them, having reached a career-high of 11th in the world ranking with his recent win at one of the TOUR’s three elevated invitationals, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, as well as last year’s wins in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.

But he was one of just four Americans competing in Germany two weeks ago at the BMW International Open (the other three were members of the DP World Tour, and not the PGA TOUR). It wasn’t Horschel’s first trip to Europe this year, either. He came to England for a vacation in the weeks between the Masters and PGA Championship, attending two matches of his beloved West Ham United and playing golf with some of the friends he’s made in the country.