  • TOUR INSIDER

    A look at the top 10 golfers in Canada’s history

  • Brooke Henderson poses with the trophy after winning the 2016 KPMG Women&apos;s PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club. (Scott Halleran/Getty Iamges)Brooke Henderson poses with the trophy after winning the 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club. (Scott Halleran/Getty Iamges)