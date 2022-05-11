18 Things: Kramer Hickok

Nobody knows the PGA TOUR pros better than their wives. PGATOUR.COM has asked TOUR wives to send us 18 things we should know about their husbands. This installment was written by Anne (pronounced Aw-nay) Hickok, wife of PGA TOUR member Kramer Hickok, with some assistance from Kramer’s mother and brother. Both Anne and Kramer played golf for the University of Texas Longhorns. Kramer finished a career-best 91st in the FedExCup last season.

1. He grew up in a Christian household with a strong faith. He loves the Lord and trusts His plan for him. He is a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. His favorite Bible verse is Joshua 1:9: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong, vigorous, and very courageous. Be NOT afraid, neither be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

2. During his high school graduation, “tenacity” was the word chosen to best describe him. As Kramer walked down the stage to receive his diploma, they announced, “After Kramer has set a goal, he does whatever it takes to accomplish the goal, whether on or off the golf course. When confronted with difficulties, he takes time to regain focus and stays persistent through the fight.” Still today, he is the most tenacious person I know!

3. He is an avid fly fisherman. When he played on PGA TOUR Canada, in between tournaments he would find places to fly fish and developed a love for it. Ever since, it has become his hobby outside of golf. He enjoys finding new, beautiful places to fly fish all around the country and even around the world. It is a great outlet from golf for him.

4. He enjoys a healthy lifestyle - working out, eating healthy, taking care of his body. He never drinks coffee - breakfast is like his coffee - or sodas or carbonated water. He just sticks to healthy food because he enjoys it and a healthy lifestyle makes him feel good overall.

5. He doesn’t drink much alcohol, but he has a great appreciation for a nice bottle of wine or tequila. He has a nice collection of both.

6. He knew he wanted to be a professional golfer in third grade. He knew he wouldn’t be big enough to be an NFL player, but declared golf as his goal like the father of his friend Tucker Wadkins, World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins.

7. He would love to be a dog trainer for fun. He loves dogs, and every dog loves him! He personally trained our 1-year-old black lab Elvis, who listens to him really well.

8. He enjoys skiing, surfing, hunting; anything outdoorsy. He would rather travel to a mountain destination over a beach destination. We try to do one ski trip per year and have plans to travel to places like New Zealand to fly fish, hunt, hike and be active outdoors!

9. He can name almost every single bird there is. We’d be in the middle of nowhere fly fishing and he’d point to a bird in the sky and know exactly what bird it is. Very impressive!