The Awesome Foursome

The “owed shot” is just Kelly playing into the humor narrative and comes from when the foursome had almost combined to win a World Cup in 2018 for Australia, finishing second to Belgium. In the final round, which used Foursomes, Leishman left a bunker shot in the sand at a critical moment as the locals were charging towards a potential comeback victory.

Rather than leave his mate feeling like he’d killed off the charge, Smith just jumped into the sand, took aim, and holed out for an incredible birdie before quipping, “That’s how you do it,” taking the edge off. Also that week, in the Four-balls, Smith made an early birdie and eagle and turned to Leishman to say, “You can turn up at any time,” with a grin.

The ribbing worked; Leishman quickly made three birdies in four holes.

To the untrained ear, that type of banter might sound strange or cruel, but the more an Aussie or Kiwi makes fun of you, the more they like you. Walk with this crew and you’ll be in stitches.

“We all grew up the same way in a pretty relaxed country where we don’t take ourselves or things too seriously,” Kelly says. “If you get too wrapped up in yourself or in a moment you won’t last long among Aussies and Kiwis. We don’t do anything special; we’re just ourselves. I guess that helps take away some of the pressure of the big moments.”

For all the talk of fun and frivolity, don’t for a second think they don’t take their jobs seriously. Both Kelly and Pinfold are extremely thorough in their preparations as caddies. They stay together at tournaments and are often spotted out on course in the early hours of practice days taking notes and studying yardages. They’ll take a side of the fairway each, get the numbers, and combine intel around the greens. This is another reason the dynamic works.

“The boys are both excellent caddies,” Smith says, but then catches himself. “Wait – are they going to read this? In that case they suck.” He laughs. “In all seriousness, they are as good as caddies as they are as blokes, which is brilliant. Pinna works hard, gets everything he could possibly need, so that when I need him, he’s always ready.

“And it’s just great to have someone out there you enjoy spending time talking with,” adds Smith, who had Pinfold by his side when he torched TPC Sawgrass with 10 final-round birdies and won THE PLAYERS Championship last month. “Putting crap on each other between shots, talking about common interests… the little things really help.”

The foursome would love to defend their Zurich title, and they have higher aspirations in team golf also. They want to be part of a winning International Presidents Cup Team. After Ernie Els relied heavily on data to make pairings at Royal Melbourne in 2019, the duo wound up not playing together. It stung at first, but they each sucked it up and played their role. Els’ data-driven side led going into Singles before being run down by Tiger Woods U.S. side, 16-14.

Last year’s Zurich win may have added an intangible to the data, something like Strokes Gained: Mateship, if you will. Trevor Immelman, who will captain the Internationals at the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in September, took notice. And he’s well aware of the foursome dynamic; Immelman even had Pinfold as his own caddie for a stint before Smith made it to the TOUR.