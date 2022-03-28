Origins of Valero Texas Open include a journalist, civic boosters and record prize money

Jack O’Brien, the Denver-born sports editor at the (San Antonio) Evening News, found himself one day early in 1921 with some idle time. He wandered over to the machine in the newsroom that spit out dispatches from the wire services. There he found two bulletins about upcoming sporting events and, more importantly, the prize money they paid. He brought them back to his desk and settled in to read.

One was about the 1921 U.S. Open, played that summer at Columbia Country Club in Maryland. O’Brien read that first place paid $500. The other was about an upcoming light heavyweight prizefight featuring Mike McTigue and Louis Mbarcik Fall, known as “Battling Siki” of Senegal. The purse for that boxing match: an astounding $25,000.

“What struck Jack smack in the face was the fact that a professional golfer would spent almost a lifetime making that much money,” reporter Wesley Marrito wrote in 1941 for the San Antonio Express. Like many newspaper editors of the period, O’Brien embraced competing roles. He was, first and foremost, a chronicler of the sporting scene in San Antonio in an era when athletes and their conquests took on heroic, even epic, proportions. But O’Brien also saw himself as a civic watchdog and promoter — what might be today called an influencer. He had staked an interest in the evolution of San Antonio as a good place in which to visit and live.

The disparity in earnings between golfers and boxers gave O’Brien an idea. What if he could raise more money than ever before offered at a golf tournament?

Such an event would show professional golfers from northern states the pleasant San Antonio winter climate. They might, in turn, tell their friends, which could boost tourism dependent at the time almost exclusively on the mission trail. A tournament on the pro circuit would introduce professional golf to residents of San Antonio. It could give the city another identity. It could make San Antonio a city known for golf; it could even grow golf as a pastime seen as beneficial to health, industry, and prosperity. It could be called the Texas Open.

O’Brien saw broad potential. He made a list of people who could help him make it happen. He enlisted the San Antonio Junior Chamber of Commerce, known as the Jaycees.

The newspaperman and his cadre chose as a venue Brackenridge Park, which had been open since 1916. Designed by A.W. Tillinghast, one of the principal golf-course architects of the period, Brackenridge Park was the first 18-hole municipal golf course in the state. Tillinghast, whose career portfolio would include Baltrusrol Golf Club in New Jersey and Winged Foot Golf Club in New York, employed fifty arrestees in the construction of the course, which housed a wolf den near the sixth green. He imposed his famous “reef” bunkers, diagonally crossing the third and eighth fairways. The San Antonio River curled through the back nine.

John Bredemus had been appointed the professional at Brackenridge Park in 1919, by which time golf in the United States was becoming enormously popular. This was six years after the 1913 U.S. Open, won by an amateur named Francis Ouimet, a onetime caddie at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, where he beat the great British professionals Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in a playoff. The emergence of the Texas Open rode a wave of American enthusiasm for golf that rose from Ouimet’s conquest as a 20-year-old amateur.

But there was much more to it than that. San Antonio was one of the 45 American cities with municipal golf courses (85 existed at the time). To citizens of the city, golf was something they could play, not just read and wonder about. Brackenridge Park brought them together. It gave them a hub, a sanctuary. “It is around the public golf course that you get your cross-sections of humanity,” the celebrated sports reporter Grantland Rice wrote in 1920. These were the people, Jack O’Brien knew, who would come to a Texas Open.