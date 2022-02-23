Cameron Young’s ‘Sliding Doors’ moment

Cameron Young was not quite a year old when “Sliding Doors” hit theaters in 1998, but the Gwyneth Paltrow romantic comedy resonates with the PGA TOUR rookie and his wife, Kelsey.

As in the movie, his present circumstances – 17th in the FedExCup after two runner-up finishes, most recently at The Genesis Invitational last week – go back to one seemingly innocuous moment. Without it, one could argue, he wouldn’t be on the PGA TOUR yet, let alone in pole position for Arnold Palmer Rookie of the Year.

It was August of 2020, and Young was a frustrated, if highly decorated amateur who had reached an inflection point as he contemplated whether to leave home in Florida for a Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifier for the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Nebraska.

Burnt out, he decided to skip it. Life at this level was a thankless grind. Maybe he wasn’t good enough.

Of course, no one would think that of him today, just as no one would have suggested it when he was a kid. A dynamo on the New York amateur scene, Young was the youngest winner of the Westchester Amateur at 14, youngest winner of the Ike Championship at 18 – a title he successfully defended – and the first amateur to win the New York State Open in 2017. He got a scholarship to join Will Zalatoris at Wake Forest, where he won twice as a freshman and was a three-time all-conference performer.

Zalatoris recalls a nine-hole practice round in which Young, running late, joined them on the fourth hole, made a flurry of birdies and eagles, then began thinking aloud where they might all decamp for dinner.

“Didn't hit a single ball warming up,” Zalatoris says, “didn't hit a single putt ...’”

After college, Young was antsy to turn pro and reach the PGA TOUR, like contemporaries Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland, and Zalatoris. Young medaled at PGA TOUR Canada qualifying school in March of 2020, but then the world, and his career, ground to a halt.

“That was the day they announced shutting all golf down for the foreseeable future thanks to COVID,” he says. “So that’s in March and you wait around until May and you’re hoping at end of May you will play in Canada and then it’s June, July, and then that tour is cancelled.

“Sitting there for those months, stuck, was awful.”

When golf in some capacity started back up his only avenue was the Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifiers and mini tour events, a life Young called “miserable.” He yearned to compete on a bigger stage.

“People don’t always realize how fine the lines are,” he says. “At that level everyone is good, everyone is trying to do the same thing and unless you do something special you won’t get anywhere. You can shoot 65 every week and you don’t get anything, not that I did that, but I did play three Mondays in a row and two mini tour events in between them and I went back and did the math. My scoring average was like 66.8 for those three weeks and I made just $100 and didn’t qualify out of any of the Mondays.”

The frustration informed his decision to skip a trip to Omaha for another Monday qualifier in August. Having spent so much time on the road, he felt it was time to regroup at home with Kelsey in Florida.

“It was either Thursday or Friday night,” he says of his Gwyneth Paltrow/Sliding Doors moment, “and I told her, ‘I’m not going. It’s the last one of the season – what’s the point? I’m done.’ I didn’t want to go; I was fed up with playing really well and getting nothing for it. But to her credit she said, ‘You’re right. It’s the last one of the season. So why don’t you go? You can have a break after.’”

Looking for a second opinion, Young called his coach and father, David, PGA of America Professional and the head pro at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Scarborough, New York. That’s where Cameron had learned the game from the age of 4. It was where he would jump off the train from school, grab a wedge and balls, and milk the last minutes of daylight. Now, though, his life had gotten complicated.

This wasn’t the first time he’d wanted to quit; Young says that as he matured, he began to rely on his father’s patient counsel more and more. (He still plays regularly with his dad, whom he first beat when he shot 68 at age 12, and mom Barbara, a very good player who has caddied for Cameron.)

This time, David, like Kelsey, advised Cameron to play on. So Young begrudgingly packed a bag and told Kelsey he’d see her in 36 hours. He wouldn’t come home for six weeks.