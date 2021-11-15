As game becomes more global, two Americans top Race to Dubai

The European Tour’s season finale tees off this week in Dubai, but it’s a pair of Americans who have the best chance to win the tour’s top prize.

The Race to Dubai – which concludes with this week’s DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates – is led by Collin Morikawa, with Billy Horschel in the No. 2 spot. As the number of Americans competing in the Race to Dubai continues to increase, this could become a more common sight.

Next year marks the beginning of a new era in the PGA TOUR and European Tour, which will be known as the DP World Tour in 2022. As part of their strategic alliance, there will be three events next year that are part of both tours’ season-long points race, the FedExCup and Race to Dubai.

Morikawa earned the pole position in this year’s Race to Dubai with his wins at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession and The Open. Morikawa is trying to add the Race to Dubai to the two prizes he’s already taken from Europe this year, the claret jug and the Ryder Cup. Morikawa’s win in The Open was his second major triumph, and he followed it by securing the clinching point at Whistling Straits.

Horschel finished second to Morikawa at Concession, then won his own World Golf Championship and, like Morikawa, a prestigious event in England. He claimed the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in March and then became the first American since Arnold Palmer to win the European Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.

“It’s great to be where I am in the standings,” Horschel said at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. “At the start of the year the FedExCup is No. 1, but I’m a member of the European Tour so you never know how things might pan out – because you have to play well at certain events to make it work, and I really did a good job of that for the first time in my career.

“The goal is to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai.”