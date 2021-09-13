The new Korn Ferry Tour grads you need to know in 2021-22

Curtis Thompson still isn’t sure what happened but after three years on the Korn Ferry Tour in which he led the Tour in driving distance from 2015-2017, he lost his game.

“I tried to play but just never had it,” Thompson recalls.

So, he walked away at the end of 2018 and spent the next year thinking he’d never play competitive golf again. He comes from a family of golfers – sister, Lexi, is a star on the LPGA and brother, Nicholas, has played on the PGA TOUR – and wasn’t sure what he wanted to do next, so he spent some time caddying to clear his head before friends convinced him that he wasn’t done yet. He even caddied for Lexi for four events and made $70,000, which was enough to help him keep the dream alive financially.

The time away to reset turned out to be all he needed to engineer the ultimate comeback. After a year away from competitive golf, he won final stage of Q-School that fall. Now, nearly two years later, he’s heading to the PGA TOUR for the first time after finishing 23rd on the combined Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings (Regular Season and KFT Finals).

Even more impressive than perhaps his work on the golf course is over the last two years, Thompson also went back to LSU and finished up the requirements he needed to get his college degree.

JOSH CREEL

Josh Creel, 31, will become only the second PGA TOUR member ever from Wyoming. The Cheyenne native was the 2012 Division II Player of the Year at Central Oklahoma but didn’t secure fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour until 2019. In 2019, he missed an 8-footer in Utah for a win and his PGA TOUR card.

But Creel got redemption over the last four months. Entering late June outside of the top 100 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points standings and facing a return to Q-School, the 31-year-old posted a runner-up and a win to secure entry into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and then posted back-to-back top-10s to close out the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and secure a PGA TOUR card for the first time.

“It means everything. It’s a big check off the list,” Creel said. “It’s obviously not the end goal. You want to stay out there for as long as you can, but it’s a big steppingstone for us, so I’m excited.”

Creel and his wife are expecting their first child, a baby boy named Colt, in January.

TAYLOR MOORE

Taylor Moore, 28, turned pro in 2016 and made it look easy early on. He won almost immediately on the Forme Tour and finished third on the Order of Merit. He nearly got his TOUR card in 2017 and 2018 with 38th- and 37th-place finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour Points standings, respectively. But after making four starts in 2019, Moore’s lung collapsed, and he was out for more than three months.

When he returned, the scar tissue in his chest and back from his surgery was causing back issues and tightness in his swing and he struggled to regain form the rest of 2019 and most of 2020. Desperate for a fix in the offseason of 2020, he tried neural injection therapy. It worked and it’s been off to the races ever since. In 20 starts in 2021, he posted 12 top-10s including his first career Korn Ferry Tour win at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS.

Now, the former Arkansas Razorback is TOUR-bound for the first time and set to make his first TOUR start since 2017.