    THE PLAYERS first-timers deeper, better than ever

    Two years’ worth of rookies, 31 in all, raring to go, with two among the early favorites

  • Collin Morikawa is technically a first-time competitor at THE PLAYERS after last year&apos;s cancellation. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)Collin Morikawa is technically a first-time competitor at THE PLAYERS after last year's cancellation. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)