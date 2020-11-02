  • TOUR INSIDER

    ‘The heart and soul of Houston golf’

    Historic muni Memorial Park, new host of the Vivint Houston Open, takes all comers

  Golf balls took flight from the crowded two-story driving range on a recent Tuesday evening. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)