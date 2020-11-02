Renovated by architect Tom Doak, the course is hosting a PGA TOUR event for the first time since 1963 and will bring the tournament from the suburbs back to the city center. The $34 million renovation, which was funded by the Astros Golf Foundation, also included the two-story driving range, a First Tee facility and short course, plus a STEM learning facility.

It still brings the old regulars. Rector played baseball for coach Ray Knoblauch, father of future MLB All-Star Chuck Knoblauch, at local powerhouse Bellaire High School. Chuck was the team’s bat boy. After high school, Rector accepted a baseball scholarship at Fresno State. He stayed in California for four decades but recently returned to Texas to be near his aging mother.

On this Tuesday evening at Memorial Park, he was back where he learned the game decades earlier. A lot had changed, but so much has remained the same.

As one local put it, the refurbished course remains the “heart and soul” of Houston golf.

That much was evident on a recent visit. Players in collared shirts pounded golf balls with well-timed swings, the bags of their college and high school teams sitting just a few feet behind them. Some clipped phones to the driving range’s metal railing so they could film their action and analyze it. Others wore tank tops and T-shirts as they took the timid swings of a novice golfer and well-meaning friends offered advice.

A man watched two young boys hit balls as a third sat nearby, reading a book. A mother on her laptop squeezed in some work while her child took a group lesson on the putting green.

“Most everybody who plays golf in the city of Houston comes through here,” said Memorial Park regular Ray Anderson.

Indeed, one report named Houston the most diverse city in America, and however you choose to measure diversity, the golfers at Memorial Park represent a wide spectrum. They always have.

“That diversity just flows onto the course,” said Steve Trautwein, another Memorial Park regular. “You never knew who you were going to be paired with. Lawyers, doctors, professors. You get plumbers, landscapers, grandfathers and grandsons, mothers and daughters. It’s a muni. It’s accessible. It doesn’t have that exclusivity that golf gets a bad name for.”